The NBA star, Kendrick Perkins, gets the look of his wife for being thirsty for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Instagram / WENN / Avalon

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player resorts to his Twitter to reveal the interaction he has with his wife Vanity when they catch him starring on the screen too strong.

Up News Info –

Shakira Y Jennifer LopezThe Super Bowl LIV part-time show was definitely sexy, so much so that it could cause problems in other people's relationships. Kendrick Perkins He almost got into trouble with his wife Vanity Alpough because he couldn't help being thirsty for Latin superstars while watching the set.

Kendrick shared with his Twitter followers the interaction he had with his wife during the halftime presentation. In the tweet on Sunday, February 2, Kendrick recalled: "Wifey: (with a side eye) Why are you watching the halftime show so hard?" Trying to get away with it, the NBA analyst lied to him saying, "Oh, I was seeing if You're the boss I was coming as your guest. "

For your information, Ja Rule was trolled during the halftime show because J. Lo decided not to invite him to the stage despite collaborating on one of his classics, "I'm Real."

Many found their post fun, including Lebron James who left a surprised emoji and a lot of emoji that cried with laughter. Kendrick responded to his post simply with the same emoji that cried and laughed and an emoticon with his hand on his fist. Interestingly, this led people to speculate jokingly that LeBron also faced the same problem as Kendrick.

Kendrick Perkins shared a story in which he almost had problems with his wife.

"Bron laughs because they almost caught him too hahaha," said one. "LeBron when Savannah asked the same question," wrote another along with a GIF of the Los Angeles star Lakers smiling. Someone else joked that LeBron would be "sleeping on the couch too."

During their joint part-time performance, Shakira delivered a mix of his hits that included "She Wolf", "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" and "Whenever Wherever". She also covered Cardi B"I like it" with Bad bunny. Meanwhile, J. Lo treated both the audience and the audience at home with presentations of "On the Floor" and "Get Right", among others. She also brought her daughter Emme to help her interpret "Let & # 39; s Get Loud".