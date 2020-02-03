The Most Valuable Super Bowl Player, Patrick Mahomes, overcomes the initial difficulties of giving a coup de grace | NFL news

Mahomes 26 of 42, for 286 yards, two pass touchdowns and a rush touchdown when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV





Patrick Mahomes celebrates when confetti falls after leading the victory of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

%MINIFYHTML0f544b5ba201391461d53da33bed78a611% %MINIFYHTML0f544b5ba201391461d53da33bed78a612%

"If you're the MVP of the Super Bowl in your worst game, you could be pretty good."

It's the feelings of the former NFL player and friend of Sky sportsRoss Tucker, as the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player, Patrick Mahomes, led the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive return victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

If you are the MVP of the Super Bowl in your worst game, you could be pretty good. Very happy for fans of Andy Reid and Chiefs. It has been a long time for both. https://t.co/RKceTNnDZG – Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 3, 2020

Tucker had not tweeted long before: "Bad time for Mahomes to have his worst game," as the Chiefs' quarterback launched his second interception early in the fourth quarter, with Kansas City already 10.

Mahomes had been bad. At that time, this precious pin, MVP of the league last year, projected as possibly the best to play in the position, had completed only 17 of 28 passes for 166 yards, with two interceptions.

1:47 Patrick Mahomes says "no one had his head down,quot; when the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in Super Bowl LIV Patrick Mahomes says "no one had his head down,quot; when the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in Super Bowl LIV

To put this in context, in his previous 35 games as Kansas City's starting quarterback, Mahomes had failed to overcome 200 yards on only four occasions, and one of them was the Denver Broncos game in Week Seven, That left hurt.

His last game in which he had thrown multiple interceptions was 440 days ago, a 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

1:33 Cam Erving says quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a "phenomenal player,quot; Cam Erving says quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a "phenomenal player,quot;

Mahomes was on the ropes, fought and thought for three-and-a-half quarters, but, following the boxing analogy, threw a couple of knockouts late.

With seven minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the competition, the Chiefs backed down and faced the third and 15 of their own 35-yard line, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard reception to stun San Francisco.

0:33 Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

"The defining play of the entire game was third and 15, when they needed it," said Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Sky sports. "He hit Hill; that proved he was here and ready to win the game."

"Mahomes put the team on its back. It has been doing it all year."

Mahomes has become accustomed to bringing out the incredible, particularly this postseason, with Kansas City as the first team to win the Super Bowl after losing 10 or more points in all of their playoff games.

Nobody will forget their 41 points without answer after getting into a 24-0 hole at the beginning of their epic 51-31 victory in the divisional round over the Houston Texans. Mahomes didn't have to dig so deep this time, but he left it very, very late.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World,quot; after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

After the deep ball to Hill, the Chiefs benefited from a flagrant defensive pass interference call on Tarvarius Moore and Mahomes and then chose Travis Kelce on the goal line to see Kansas City approach three of the 49ers.

"That changed course (Mahomes to Hill)," Norman said further. "He stung them, and then the big play to beat (Richard) Sherman was the knockout."

Richard Sherman Future Hall of Fame member, who once stood out in Seattle Seahawk & # 39; Legion of Boom & # 39; and now leader of this number 1 pass defense in San Francisco.

Mahomes' knockout was thrown on his shoulders, Sherman was defeated by Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard piece, establishing a Kansas City 1st and Goal on the 10-yard line.

Three plays later, Kansas City had the lead and Mahomes his second pass touchdown. Translation: Kansas City had firm control over the Super Bowl and Mahomes the MVP award.

8:40 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

With 24 years and 138 days, Mahomes is the youngest player to be named MVP of the NFL and win a Super Bowl in his career. Surely there is much, much more to follow.

Even before Sunday night in Miami, Mahomes was promoted as the NFL equivalent to Michael Jordan in the NBA; a talent of the kind once in a generation with the potential to end his firmly rooted career as the best ever.

There have already been favorable comparisons with the greats of the game; Dan Marino, with Mahomes reflecting his rookie rise that took him to a Super Bowl in just his second season; the hipster Brett Favre and his gunman skill; He is undoubtedly the easiest QB since Aaron Rodgers arrived in the NFL more than a decade ago.

Marino lost Super Bowl XIX to the 49ers and could never return to another, Favre won in 1997, reached another in the & # 39; 98 but could not increase his reach, while Rodgers is also looking for a second to about nine years of His only triumph.

Mahomes can find the road ahead just as difficult but, leading a squad of young and hungry bosses, one who is trained by future Hall of Famer Andy Reid, he can also hold the GOAT Super Bowl six-ring record Tom Brady already firmly on his monuments.

If Sunday were his "worst game,quot;, then you wouldn't bet against him.

First, however, he goes to Disney World.