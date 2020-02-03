The most talked about moments of the Super Bowl 2020

Almost everything that came out of the 2020 Super Bowl It was, well, a touchdown.
In the field, quarterback Kanas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes He scored from the door, but by halftime the team was tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite everything and throughout the game, the Chiefs made a comeback in the fourth quarter, earning the big victory and making Mahomes, 24, the youngest player in history to take the Super Bowl Y MVP
Events off the field scored even more points with fans. While Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue ivy, Cardi B, Make up for, Paul Rudd, Paul MCCARTNEY, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hartand more superstar fans cheered on their teams, advertisers launched incredible commercials that sparked conversation and controversy. Of course, for pop culture lovers, the main show was Jennifer Lopez Y Shakirait's epic (and we mean epic) part-time performance, which included special guests J Balvin Y Bad bunny.
Did you miss one of these important moments when you accidentally slept early? Or were you too busy eating a dip to understand what the Internet said? Don't worry: we have it covered. Scroll forward to meet all the most commented moments that will make you feel like an absolute expert in the Super Bowl with your co-workers today.
Remembering Kobe
Before the kick-off, the Chiefs and 49ers players gathered in the 24-yard line for a moment of silence in honor Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna and the other seven passengers who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident. Later, during the halftime show, a giant cross in the field lit up in yellow and purple, a rookie at his 20 years in the Lakers.
The powerful anthem of Demi Lovato
Just a week after his return to the stage at the Grammys, the superstar continued to show that he is back and better than ever with his performance of "The Star Spangled Banner." In fact, his impressive interpretation even obtained comparisons with Whitney Houston, whose performance in 1991 is widely considered one of the best of all time.
An expensive nap
Only minutes, minutes! In the first quarter, sports reporter. Karisa Maxwell He captured a fan … sleeping in the stands. "Somehow," the now viral video captioned, "this man is sleeping through #SuperBowl." I hope you woke up before halftime.
Tom Brady's cryptic message explained
It turns out he was just trolling us. Last week, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a black and white photo on Twitter, causing many to think he was officially leaving the team after almost 20 years. Unfortunately, the surprise that raised his eyebrows was just a … Hulu announcement. "For my teammates, my family and, above all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me," he began. "Hulu also has his favorite cable channels, in addition to the best shows, movies and originals of all time. So it's time to say goodbye to television as he knows it. But me? I'm not going anywhere ".
Introducing Baby Nut
Move aside Baby Yoda: The Internet has found its new and most beautiful obsession. After killing Mr. Peanut in a previous teaser, Planters held a funeral for the 104-year-old character. And after a tear fell on his grave, a new plant began to grow, eventually sprouting in a baby peanut. Other featured ads: Pringles & # 39; Rick and Morty spot, the Olay Make Space for Women campaign and Google's tear, which follows an older man trying to remember his wife.
A star has been born
Talent definitely runs in the family. During his part-time performance, Jennifer Lopez fans surprised to give daughter Emme An opportunity to shine. Along with a chorus of other young singers, the 11-year-old girl showed her truly impressive voice while singing the 1999 hit "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; from her mother.
Shakira wiggles her tongues
It is very safe to say Shakira and J.Lo closed Miami with its incredible historical performance. But it was the language of the "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; singer who stole the show. Yes, at the most worthy moment of the show, the superstar moved her tongue to the camera, causing fans to go crazy. Of course, there was a meaning behind the gesture. Called zaghrouta, sound is a way of expressing joy in Arab cultures: a nod to your father's Lebanese culture.
The wrong congratulations
Whoops After the victory of the Chiefs, Donald Trump He took Twitter to celebrate. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," he published, which was also retweeted by the White House. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire United States, very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!" The problem? The team is based in Missouri.
