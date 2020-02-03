The most talked about moments of the Super Bowl 2020

Almost everything that came out of the 2020 Super Bowl It was, well, a touchdown.

In the field, quarterback Kanas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes He scored from the door, but by halftime the team was tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite everything and throughout the game, the Chiefs made a comeback in the fourth quarter, earning the big victory and making Mahomes, 24, the youngest player in history to take the Super Bowl Y MVP

Events off the field scored even more points with fans. While Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue ivy, Cardi B, Make up for, Paul Rudd, Paul MCCARTNEY, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hartand more superstar fans cheered on their teams, advertisers launched incredible commercials that sparked conversation and controversy. Of course, for pop culture lovers, the main show was Jennifer Lopez Y Shakirait's epic (and we mean epic) part-time performance, which included special guests J Balvin Y Bad bunny.