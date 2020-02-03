The masked singer unmasks the robot after the Super Bowl

The masked singer It's officially back, and so far, everything's fine.

Fox's singing competition returned after Super Bowl tonight, and brought with it one of the most important names in the series so far. At the end of the show, the Robot was unmasked, revealing himself as nothing less than little Wayne.

The rapper's revelation absolutely shocked the panel, which included Jamie Foxx. I was quite surprised in particular.

"I've named a white guy!" he said, reminding us that a moment ago he had guessed that it was Steve-O. Jenny McCarthy had first guessed it was Johnny Knoxville, but no one came close to the real answer.

Lil Wayne explained that the periodic table in his track pack referred to having multiple platinum records and said he had sold more albums than Elvis, no big deal.