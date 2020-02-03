The masked singer unmasks one of his best-selling record artists during the season 3 premiere

Season 3 of The masked singer It started after Super Bowl LIV, and the revelation in the end left everyone stunned. The premiere featured six new characters of the 18 who will compete during season 3, as well as guest judge Jamie Foxx. And, presenter Nick Cannon began the program explaining the new format.

For the new season of one of the most popular programs on network television, there will be 18 singers divided into three groups: Group A, Group B and Group C. Each group starts with six contestants, and for the first three episodes, Group A he will act and unmask a singer every week until the group has only three contestants left.

Group B and Group C will do the same in the next six weeks, and that will lead the competition to their top nine. At that point, the remaining nine will fight until they name the winner of season 3.

Group A featured the White Tiger, Llama, Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Turtle and Robot. And, after everyone acted and shared their first track packages, Robot was voted out of the program. He played Lenny Kravitz You are going my wayand judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg were perplexed. Even Foxx had trouble guessing.

Jeong guessed Flavor Flav, while Scherzinger went with boxer Floyd Mayweather. Thicke assumed that snowboarder Shawn White, McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it could be Johnny Knoxville, and Foxx said the Robot was Steve-O.

To everyone's surprise and surprise, when the Robot was unmasked it turned out to be … Lil Wayne! The judges were visibly stunned, and Thicke even noticed that he had done "five songs with him."

"This is the most shocked thing I've been on the show," said Thicke.

After his unmasking, Lil Wayne explained that he joined season 3 of The masked singer and chose the character Robot for his children.

"When my children watch the show with me, I know they are going to like the robot costume, so … and it's dad," he said. The rapper then explained that there was a periodic table in his clue pack because, “Platinum, dad. Platinum."

Foxx told Lil Wayne that he had no idea it was him in Robot's disguise even though they had worked together several times, and the rapper couldn't believe it.

“I thought everyone was joking! Are you serious? ”Asked Lil Wayne.

"Brother, I named a white guy," said Jamie Foxx.

Ad

New episodes of The masked singer Air on Wednesday nights at Fox.



Post views:

6 6