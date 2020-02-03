The Masked Singer: The Best Season 3 Guesses

The masked singer He's totally back for the third round, and that means it's officially time for everyone to start those searches on Google.

Last night, we met the six singers who will compete during the first weeks of the season, and we even saw the unmasking of the biggest star the show has had to date. It turned out that Lil Wayne was under the Robot mask, and that revelation surprised the entire panel, including guest panelist Jamie Foxx, who had been guessing Steve-O earlier in the evening.

We also saw performances by White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Llama and obtained clues for each of them. There is a couple whose identity we feel quite safe, and a couple that has perplexed us not only to us, but to the majority of the Internet, as we might say.