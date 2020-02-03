The last countercultural coast of Mexico – The New York Times

It was my last day in Zicatela and I wanted to make the most of it. Then, despite the dislike of the tours, I signed up for a night trip to the bioluminescent lagoon of Manialtepec. For 350 pesos (about $ 17), we and five other travelers were taken to the lagoon, where they introduced us to our captain and his crew, a father and his son of school age. They fought with the small boat through a tangle of overlapping lines, taking it to the narrow dock. The water was crystal clear and the air, at 8 p.m., was warm and still. My mezcal buzzed after dinner and the rush of easy adventure.

I had been warned that the moon, an almost full day, could drown bioluminescence. But when the captain told us to submerge our hands along the side, we left kite-like trails through warm, black and brackish water while thousands of small aquatic organisms defended themselves with light. When we stopped, I lifted my dress over my head and threw myself overboard, my arms and legs turned blue and gray water as the water came alive.

In Zipolite: "Welcome, naughty friends,quot;

The next day, I shared a taxi with German backpackers, leaving them in the small hippie town of Mazunte before continuing to Casa Sol Zipolite, a boutique hotel of the founders of Red Tree House in Mexico City, a favorite of my days without sons. (Like Casa Sol, it does not allow children). He had been a fan of the couple behind the hotel, Craig and Jorge, for years, so when the couple bought an old nudist complex on this remote stretch of the Oaxaca coast, I was curious.

Zipolite is known for its openly naked beach, one of the few in Mexico, and the week I arrived was a particularly fun time for a first visit. A swinger convention, mostly older Americans, had descended on the small town. The hotel next door had a sign on the front, "Welcome, naughty friends," which became a joke among the boys of Casa Sol.

Every night, Ernesto, the right hand of Craig and Jorge and the soul of Casa Sol, organize a happy hour for the guests, who gather to margaritas and chat. During my stay, the place, which often has reservations one year in advance, was unusually quiet. It was just me and two couples. After a few drinks, I joined one of them, Renée and Matt, from Vancouver. Around my age, they offered to help me find my way from the cliff hanger of Casa Sol in the dark.

I followed Ernesto's advice and took a taxi to go to the Mazunte pizzeria. The area around Zipolite is packed with Italian restaurants, so in the spirit of "If you can't beat them, join them,quot;, I found a seat at an outdoor table next to a pizza oven and under string lights. The place seemed to be run almost entirely by children, including a teenage girl serving the kitchen, rolling the dough with an empty Corona bottle and baking Neapolitan pizza in a beautifully charred style. A boy who did not seem older than 14 years old was the only server in the pizzeria and covered the tables like an experienced professional.

At the long table next to me, there was a group that I imagined were holiday exchange students. I started a conversation with one of them, a young woman from London. She was there, she said, "working on her trauma," probably a guest at one of several spiritual and healing centers in the area. She mentioned that there was an "impromptu session,quot; in a bar just around the corner and invited me to join. He had had enough wine to agree.