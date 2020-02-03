The first trailer of the new Disney + Marvel shows is Pretty Bonkers

How do you reveal images of television shows set in the same world as the successful Marvel movie universe? During the Super Bowl, of course. Disney + released the first images of the upcoming TV shows and Marvel fans of the streaming platform, well, they were excited.

The 30-second spot, which you can see below, presents the first footage of The hawk and the winter soldier, WandaVision Y Loki. Along with the announcement, Disney released new series descriptions and release dates for upcoming shows.

The hawk and the winter soldier It is the first and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new series that comes in the fall of 2020, Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) prepare for a "global adventure that tests your skills and patience." Kari Skogland steer with Malcolm Spellman As main writer.