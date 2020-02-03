The first trailer of the new Disney + Marvel shows is Pretty Bonkers

How do you reveal images of television shows set in the same world as the successful Marvel movie universe? During the Super Bowl, of course. Disney + released the first images of the upcoming TV shows and Marvel fans of the streaming platform, well, they were excited.
The 30-second spot, which you can see below, presents the first footage of The hawk and the winter soldier, WandaVision Y Loki. Along with the announcement, Disney released new series descriptions and release dates for upcoming shows.
The hawk and the winter soldier It is the first and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new series that comes in the fall of 2020, Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) prepare for a "global adventure that tests your skills and patience." Kari Skogland steer with Malcolm Spellman As main writer.
The most confusing parts of the trailer come from WandaVision. See for yourself.
According to the description, the program "combines the style of classic comedies with the Marvel film universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – Two super-powerful beings living their ideal suburban lives – begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. " Matt shakman steer with Jac Schaeffer As main writer. WandaVision clips feature all kinds of comedy scenes that span decades. There is also a precise comic costume for Scarlett Witch. Look for that on Disney + in late 2020.
Loki, that shows Tom Hiddleston as the main role, it takes place after the events of Avengers Final Game. That is almost everything we know. Kate Herron steer with Michael Waldron As main writer. The clip introduces Loki … in prison? This opens sometime in 2021.
