The couple of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels share the first photo of the newborn girl

Safaree does not reveal the name of her baby's girl, but shares that she was about to go to a concert in Rhode Island when she had to cancel at the last minute after discovering that Erica's water broke.

Congratulations are in order for "Love and Hip Hop: New York"stars Erica Mena Y Safaree Samuels. The couple welcomed their first child together, a girl, on Sunday, February 2. The new father gave the news with enthusiasm in his Instagram account on Monday along with the first photo of his baby.

"The last 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least! I am part of the #girldad club now," wrote the 38-year-old television star as she shared a sweet photo of her newborn's hand wrapped her finger. "Perfection is here."

The publication also saw Safaree paying tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant in a subtle way. The hashtag he used apparently was inspired by the approach of the NBA legend on fatherhood.

He also shared a photo of his baby's footprint. "She inspired this," she captioned the photo as linked to her new music video "Purpose of Love" with Loomis.

Erica also took her own account to share a picture of Safaree holding her newborn baby. "Right here looking at my husband while obsessing with our daughter. I thank God. I prayed for this life," Erica said in the caption.

Safaree and Erica, who got married on October 7, 2019, announced that they were expecting a child in a video ad they shared on October 1. "Wow, wow, it's a big problem! Very important. I didn't know I was able to do this. I'm excited!" Safaree said in the video, while rubbing the belly of his wife's baby.

"I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm incredulous. It's very surreal for me. I don't know what to do, but I know I'm going to be great at what I do, because I'm great at everything," he continued.