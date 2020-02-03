The children of the 90s rejoice: Dunkaroos returns this summer

Everything is restarting today, even Dunkaroos!

Yes, you read it correctly. The delicious snack that the 90's children grew up loving is making their great return to the world of snack this summer. The brand created an Instagram account last week to provoke the impending announcement, with its first publication as a close-up image of the famous ice formation.

%MINIFYHTML4ee398a8b88dbc6a1e9b8772f5fda55b11% %MINIFYHTML4ee398a8b88dbc6a1e9b8772f5fda55b12%

The photo immediately provoked emotional responses from Instagram users (one of them was none other than Joe Jonas), and now the first announcement of the restarted snack has fallen and is a gloriously inspired adventure in the 90s.

The ad itself seems to be straight from the 90s. The first clip shows two people blowing bubbles outside. The boy wears the unforgettable hairstyle of frosted tips while the text at the bottom of the screen says: "Frosted tips? They will not return completely."

The following clip shows a girl rocking on a cassette tape. As the text says, "Cassette tapes? I will definitely not return."