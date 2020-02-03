The cast of The Good Place reveals which final scenes destroyed them

Team Cockroach had a good ending when The good place concluded on Thursday, January 30 on NBC. The acclaimed comedy concluded the stories of Eleanor, Michael, Janet, Chidi, Tahani and Jason with touching scenes that were equally difficult for The good place movie cast as it was for the cast and the team to produce.

After the end, E! The news was with the cast:Kristen bell, Ted danson, D & # 39; Arcy Carden, Manny Hyacinth, William Jackson Harper Y Jameela Jamil—To get information about the most difficult scenes to shoot at the end of the series.

For Jamil, it was the scene where Michael de Danson introduces his character, Tahani, with his bowtie while embarking on a new career as an architect from beyond. It was touching for her, "Because Ted taught me how to act on the show, he handed me that peacock tie that felt like …"

"Why do you keep throwing me under the bus? What happens if people hate your performance?" Danson said.