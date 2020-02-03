The cast of The Good Place reveals which final scenes destroyed them

Team Cockroach had a good ending when The good place concluded on Thursday, January 30 on NBC. The acclaimed comedy concluded the stories of Eleanor, Michael, Janet, Chidi, Tahani and Jason with touching scenes that were equally difficult for The good place movie cast as it was for the cast and the team to produce.
After the end, E! The news was with the cast:Kristen bell, Ted danson, D & # 39; Arcy Carden, Manny Hyacinth, William Jackson Harper Y Jameela Jamil—To get information about the most difficult scenes to shoot at the end of the series.
For Jamil, it was the scene where Michael de Danson introduces his character, Tahani, with his bowtie while embarking on a new career as an architect from beyond. It was touching for her, "Because Ted taught me how to act on the show, he handed me that peacock tie that felt like …"
"Why do you keep throwing me under the bus? What happens if people hate your performance?" Danson said.
"It wasn't that bad, okay? It wasn't that bad. When he handed it to me, I felt like he was giving me all that," he said. "He just felt very symbolic of everything he gave me. And also, the fact that he let me share every snack he had for four years."
"I really had no choice," said Danson.
Jacinto admitted that it was his dance sequence because he felt the pressure to do so in front of his cast. Danson said he was shooting in the redwoods. "It wasn't hard to do, but it was really sweet," he said.
Carden admitted to having cried a lot during the filming of the final, specifically the last scene he shared with Bell. "You cried a lot in the end," Bell told Carden. "Your robot cried a lot."
"The robot that doesn't cry cried a lot," Carden laughed. But, not a girl, not a robot.
Jackson said filming at the Pont des Arts in Paris, which was the final scene they filmed for the series (but not the final scene on the show), was hard to beat, as was Redwood Day. Bell said the scene in which his character begged Jackson to stay with her was difficult to film.
"The plea and despair of that scene where you can't leave me because I told myself that I always wanted to be alone, but I don't want to be alone, I want to be with you, it was very difficult for me to say," she said.
