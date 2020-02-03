The & # 39; rhythm section & # 39; Blake Lively publishes the worst opening weekend of all time

%MINIFYHTMLbf0c2c63c6be021c30c8800065acf0e211% %MINIFYHTMLbf0c2c63c6be021c30c8800065acf0e212%

Paramount Pictures / Jose Haro

The action drama movie starring the & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; It's a big mess with less than $ 3 million on your first weekend, while & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; continues his winning streak in his third week.

The box office has seen another big disappointment in "The rhythm section"The action drama movie, starring Blake Lively and directed by Reed Morano, bombed on his first weekend, scoring less than $ 3 million in North America to debut just in the top ten.

Initially, "The Rhythm Section" was projected to open anywhere between $ 10M- $ 15M, before it was set to around $ 5 million last week, for Box Office Mojo. But the film did not even manage to score as much, with approximately $ 2.8 million of 3,049 screens, which gives it a low average of only $ 918 per room.

That marks the lowest premiere for a film that opens in more than 3,000 movie theaters, worse than in 2006 "Hoot"which previously held the title with its opening weekend of $ 3.4 million. With a production budget of $ 50 million," The Rhythm Section "is expected to suffer losses around $ 30M- $ 40M.

Before its poor box office performance, the film was severely beaten by critics, with a 33% approval rating based on 110 reviews of Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus of the website says: "Blake Lively offers impressive main performance, but & # 39; The Rhythm Section & # 39; advances predictably through a story that could have used some more striking riffs."

Audiences surveyed by CinemaScore gave the film an average rating of C + on a scale of A + to F. Meanwhile, PostTrak reported that it received an average of 2.5 out of 5 stars, and 35% of people said they definitely They would recommend it.

In response to the disappointing number, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson say in a statement to Deadline: "Obviously we are disappointed with the box office, but proud of Reed and our film and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Blake's performance."

The poor box office result is just another disaster that happens to "The Rhythm Section." Lively hurt his hand on the set in December 2017, delaying production that only resumed in mid-2018. The injury also delayed the film's release from February 22, 2019 to November 22, 2019, before it would move again at the end of January of this year.

"The Rhythm Section" poor performance aside "Bad Boys for Life"He still leads the national box office in his third week with approximately $ 17.7 million. He has raised a total of $ 148 million in the country and $ 290.8 million worldwide.

Winning photo of the Golden Globe "1917"maintains its second position with an additional $ 9.7 million, followed by"Dolittle"He has added an estimated $ 7.7 million to his household account. Horror movie rated R"Gretel and Hansel"debuts at number 4 with an estimated $ 6.05 million, while"The Knights"Complete the first five with just over $ 6 million.

