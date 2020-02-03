The 29-year-old model Jourdan Dunn reveals that she is engaged

Jourdan Dunn recently revealed that she and her man are engaged, a new Entertainment Tonight report revealed. Dunn dropped the news on his Instagram account earlier Saturday. The 29-year-old model shared the news by publishing a photo of her new engagement ring, a diamond ring.

Dunn is showing his smile in the picture, covering his eyes and extending his hand to show the diamond ring. Many celebrities and models commented on the publication, including the star of Queer Eye, Tan France and Hailey Bieber.

Taraji P. Henson and Adrienne Houghton did too.

Dunn, for the most part, kept the details of his romance secret, but we know he is in a relationship with Dion "Sincere,quot; Hamilton, after she first published a photo of her and her son, Riley, as well as Hamilton, on New Year's Day.

Dunn writes in his publication that in 2009 he had his first child, and ten years later, he met the man of his dreams. Other stars to engage recently include Anna Faris and Michael Barrett, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams, as well as Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

According to Dunn's Wikipedia page, he was born on August 3, 1990 and is a native of the United Kingdom. It was first discovered in 2006 at Hammersmith Primark, and then signed with Storm Management in London.

Only a year later, Dunn began to walk on international tracks and a year later, he marked the first time a black model walked on a Prada track in approximately ten years. He later began working with Maybelline New York in April 2014, and in July was declared an icon by the website, Models.

In the past, the model has been described by the mainstream media and fashion magazines as a "supermodel,quot; of the latest generation. As noted above, Dunn joins the ranks of Nikki Bella, who recently got engaged.

Ad

In addition, Nikki and her sister, Brie, announced that they were pregnant earlier this week.



Post views:

two