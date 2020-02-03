Telecaster could return to action at Gordon Richards Stakes | Racing news





Telecaster defeats Too Darn Hot in the Dante of York

Hughie Morrison has raised Gordon Richards' bets at Sandown as a possible starting point for Telecaster in 2020.

The New Approach colt had no races at two, but he chased his home in Bangkok in his debut at the Lincoln meeting and six weeks later he won the Dante Stakes in York, beating the junior champion Too Darn Hot in the process.

While he was unable to support that in Derby and Eclipse later, Morrison attributed it to immaturity and gave him the rest of the free season.

"He has just started galloping. Physically he has done incredibly well. He is moving well and I am very happy with him. We just want to have a fit horse in the spring," Morrison said.

"There was nothing wrong with him last season, he was very young, immature both mentally and physically, it just happened too fast for him."

"I don't care what they say, (the Dante) was probably one of the best three-year races last year. If someone else trained him, he would be considered a better horse than he is today."

"I definitely think he has the ability to be a Group One horse. He should stay a mile and a half. He could go to Gordon Richards in Sandown at the end of April."