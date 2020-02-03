Team of the week: the outstanding players of the Super League Round 1 | Rugby League News





Kevin Naiqama's exhibition for St Helens earned him a place in our team of the week

We take a look at Opta's statistics and compile our best XIII of the inaugural round of the 2020 Super League season …

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Aligning in the full-back instead of Zak Hardaker, who was transferred to the center, French won the men's prize of the game when Wigan started the 2020 season with a 16-10 victory at home against Warrington.

The Australian was one of the scorers of try for the hosts and provided an assistance, in addition to doing 73 meters and a clean rest.

2. Ratu Naulago (Hull FC)

Described as "a weirdo,quot; in the post-match press conference by teammate Jake Connor after the 30-4 victory over Leeds Rhinos, Naulago was a constant threat to blacks and whites.

The rugby union convert opened the way for visitors in Headingley with two attempts and came up with an assist in the back of making 78 meters and two clean breaks.

3. Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)

Naiqama, another Fiji star who earned a place in the Round 1 team, helped St Helens start his title defense with a good start with two attempts in the 48-8 home victory against Salford Red Devils.

In addition, the center made 82 meters and three clean breaks, also had a 100% success rate with 13 of 13 attempts.

4. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Naulago may have captured most of Hull's headlines, but Griffin played an important role in beating the Yorkshire Leeds rivals on Sunday.

Its 186 meters and a clean rest of 18 carries helped Lee Radford's men gain some valuable meters to place the platform for their attacks, along with completing 17 of 18 tackle attempts.

5. Ben Crooks (Hull KR)

The excellent performance of the Round 1 wing, Crooks ran in four attempts, as Hull Kingston Rovers made those who were already discarding them sit down and realize a 30-12 victory at home against Wakefield Trinity.

Those attempts came behind the back of the 26-year-old who made 89 meters and three clean breaks during Friday night's game.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

A typically outstanding display of Lomax saw him win the praise of the party man when St Helens convincingly triumphed in the rematch of the Grand Final last year.

The confrontation was a constant career threat, making 115 meters for the home team, and he had a hand in three of his team's attempts with assists.

7. Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

The scrum half continued from where he stayed with the Canberra Raiders of the NRL Grand Finalists last year by playing a stellar role for his new club in the 32-12 victory of the Giants against the Catalan Dragons.

Sezer scored an attempt and helped two of Huddersfield's other scores, in addition to keeping the score running thanks to six goals.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley was at his best for the hosts in his victory over Salford, taking the ball by 162 meters and making a clean break.

He also crashed for two attempts, and made an invaluable contribution in defense with 16 successful tackles of so many attempts.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

A constant threat in the fictional half for Castleford, McShane gave his team a huge boost by beating Toronto Wolfpack 28-10 in the first game of Headingley's double header.

The prostitute made 117 meters, 94 of which came from dummy half scooters, maintained the attacks with three discharges and completed 31 of 34 tackle attempts.

10. Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Considered by some observers as the best accessory in the world today, Thompson once again became a dominant presence for Saints along with his front-row partner Walmsley.

He made some big carries with the ball in his hand, accumulated 157 meters and completed 17 of 18 tackle attempts.

11. Harvey Livett (Hull KR)

One of the unrecognized stars of Rovers' victory at home for Wakefield, Livett had a huge impact after signing a Warrington loan for the entire season.

The 23-year-old was present to help two of the attempts, made 31 tackles of 34 attempts and made some incursions with the ball in his hand after transporting it for 68 meters.

12. Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

Having set the Super League record of 72 tackles in a game last season, Smithies did it again with another excellent defensive effort in Wigan's victory over Warrington.

Playing from the exchange bench, the 19-year-old made 43 tackles, the second highest number in Round 1, with a 100 percent success rate. He also carried it for 70 meters with the ball in his hand.

13. Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers)

Despite having to leave for an evaluation of head injuries in the first half, what happened, Milner made an important contribution to the Tigers' victory over Toronto.

A few minutes after returning to the field, he had marked an attempt for Castleford and became a constant threat by running 103 meters from 13 carries.