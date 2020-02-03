Tanhaji of Ajay Devgn: Unsung Warrior crosses the crore mark of Rs 250

Ajay Devgn's period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was released on January 10, is in its fourth consecutive week. He has been eliminating other major releases and continues to grow at the box office. Tanhaji has now crossed the crore mark of Rs 250 and is still strengthening. In the first week, he obtained Rs 118.91 crore despite colliding with the protagonist of Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak. In the second week, he went ahead and collected a huge sum of Rs 78.54 rupees. In its third week, when the box office had releases like Panga and Street Dancer, the film still continues its strong control and raised Rs 40.42 crore. Well, now in its fourth week it has raised Rs 13.53 million. Now that brings the total of the movie to Rs 251.40 crore. Every Friday, Ajay Devgn had to face stiff competition. But it seems that the warrior of the reel had nothing to fear and continued to attract footsteps in the theaters.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had some fantastic action sequences and an excellent act by Ajay and Saif Ali Khan. Being a complete artist, this period drama is proving to be historical. Ajay Devgn's next one is titled Maidaan, a movie about a sports coach.