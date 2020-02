Talavera is a ceramic style that dates back centuries and a tradition that unites Spain and Mexico.

Now, the cultural importance of Talavera pottery has been officially recognized by the United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO.

%MINIFYHTMLe830f72a87474aa0cf599d30a72c93c111% %MINIFYHTMLe830f72a87474aa0cf599d30a72c93c112%

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from Puebla in Mexico, where the style has been intertwined with the city's identity.