Syrian government bombings kill four Turkish soldiers in Idlib | news from Syria

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, four Turkish soldiers were killed by the shelling of Syrian government forces in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria.

Monday's attack also left nine soldiers wounded, one of them seriously.

The ministry said Turkish forces retaliated against the attack and destroyed targets in the Idlib region, the last stronghold controlled by the rebels in Syria, devastated by war.

He added that the Syrian forces carried out the bombing despite having previously been notified of the positions of the Turkish forces.

The development came one day after a large Turkish military convoy moved to the area on Sunday amid a new offensive by the Syrian government.

The Turkish military convoy consisted of dozens of armored vehicles, fuel tankers and platform trucks carrying tanks and armored vehicles.

Turkey has troops stationed at 12 observation posts in Idlib to monitor the previous ceasefire.

Idlib province is home to approximately three million people, many of them displaced from other parts of Syria in previous episodes of violence.