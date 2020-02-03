Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs calls Andy Reid & # 39; one of the best coaches of all time & # 39;

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes his head coach Andy Reid should be considered one of the best tacticians in NFL history after his team's victory in the Super Bowl.

The triumph of the Chiefs 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in the Hard Rock Stadum was Reid's 222 in the regular season and the playoffs, and he finished his long wait for a Lombardi Trophy as head coach.

Mahomes, named the Most Valuable Player of the game, was instrumental, rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter and then throwing two final scores when the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit midway through the last quarter.

"I had two goals when I became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs," Mahomes explained in his MVP press conference. "The first objective was to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy (AFC championship). I wanted to bring it home, which has the name of our founder. I wanted to take it to this family and this organization."

"And the second most important thing was to get Coach Reid a Super Bowl trophy. He is one of the best coaches of all time."

"I don't think he would need the Lombardi Trophy to prove that, but just to do that, put aside all doubts, and he will be listed as one of the best coaches of all time in history every time he wants to finish." , I hope it won't be soon. "

Mahomes, who finished with 286 yards, two touchdowns and a couple of interceptions, became the youngest player to win the NFL MVP award, which he did last season, and claimed a Super Bowl ring.

Since their quarterback is only 24 years old, the Chiefs could dominate the NFL in the foreseeable future in the same way that the New England Patriots and Tom Brady have won six titles over the past two decades.

"It is quite surprising, the dynasty or whatever the Patriots want to call it have had these last 15 or 20 years," Mahomes admitted. "So for me it's about taking it one year at a time. We fell short last year. We understood how difficult it was to get to this position again and we found a way to do it."

"We understand next year that when we return, it will be the same amount of tenacity and dedication every day if we want to be here."

"I think we only take it one year at a time, one day at a time and try to put together great years, and then, at the end of it all, we will not regret where we are."