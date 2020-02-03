Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes' comment on Disney World took years to make

Once upon a time, Patrick Mahomes wished he could say he would go to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, his wish came true.
The Chief Marshal of the Chiefs, who became the youngest MVP in Super Bowl history after the Kansas City 31-20 victory over the 49ers, was able to say those famous words: "I'm going to Disney World!" That comes seven years, almost to the day, after Mahomes tweeted that it would be "incredible,quot; to pronounce that phrase.
I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World,quot; after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs
– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013
Mahomes won that right on Sunday by completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns for two interceptions. He also completed 8 of 12 passes (66.7 percent completion) for 114 yards and two scores in the first two Heads' scores in the fourth quarter, which led the Chiefs to take a late lead.
In the end, Mahomes got the happiness he always wanted, and worked for.