Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo devastated for not delivering the dream finish for the 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jimmy Garoppolo regretted not being able to produce a winning unit for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

The Niners wasted a 10-point lead against the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the fourth quarter, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams to put their team forward. Garoppolo recovered the ball with 2:39 to go to San Francisco 15 with the Niners four points down. A touchdown campaign would surely have stifled skeptics who believe it is not a franchise quarterback.

However, he could only take his team to the center of the field, missed Emmanuel Sanders in a long third attempt and then was fired in the fourth attempt.

Williams ran on another score to put the game to bed, and Garoppolo threw a second interception to Kendall Fuller in a game where he finished with 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards, with a touchdown and two selections.

When asked about not being able to offer a winning moment of the game, Garoppolo replied: "Those are the moments you dream about and everything."

"We started up with a correct note and we just couldn't finish it," he said.

"It's tough, but it's been an amazing year with these guys. Everything we've been through since the beginning is an incredible story."

Garoppolo was twice the Super Bowl winner in support of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, but he was on the losing side as a starter in San Francisco.

"It's hard, I mean, I've never had this feeling before," he said. "A kind of unreal feeling."

San Francisco, with its swarm of defense, seemed to have control of the contest before Mahomes gave magic in the fourth quarter.

Niners tight end George Kittle, who finished with four catches for 36 yards, added: "It's pretty brutal.

"Honestly it stinks. It's really nothing you can understand. I feel like I wish I had another half to play, but I don't," he said.

"We don't take advantage of our opportunities," Kittle added. "I wish I had another page in the book. We just didn't do it."