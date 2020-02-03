Streatham attacker left prison early, under police surveillance | News

A man who injured three people in a stabbing attack in South London had recently been released from prison where he was serving a sentence for possession and distribution of terrorist material and was under police surveillance.

Police killed Sudesh Amman during Sunday's attack on Streatham, a residential suburb.

Amman, 20, was jailed in 2018 for "terrorism offenses related to Islamism," but was automatically released halfway through his three-year sentence.

"The suspect had recently been released from prison where he had been serving a conviction for terrorism offenses related to Islam," said the London Metropolitan Police service.

The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom said Amman had been released from prison only a few days ago, while the BBC said the release was in January.

Amman injured three people in the attack on the busy main street of Streatham: a woman in her 50s who was treated and discharged from the hospital; A woman in her 20s who was injured by a flying glass and a man who was afraid of being in serious condition at the time, is now recovering.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to establish stricter rules for "terror,quot; convicts.

"We will announce new plans for fundamental changes in the system to deal with those convicted of terrorist offenses," Johnson said. "My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones."

British conservative politicians have repeatedly called for stricter rules for "terror,quot; suspects, calls that increased after a former convict killed two people and wounded three more before the police shot him near the London Bridge in November.

Johnson said that since that attack, the government "moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism, including longer prison sentences and more money for the police."

Amman had been jailed for promoting violent material and had even encouraged his girlfriend to decapitate her parents.

In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to "possession of terrorist documents and dissemination of terrorist publications." He was sentenced to more than three years in prison the following month.

He was 17 years old and lived at home with his mother and younger siblings when he began committing crimes, according to authorities. Police learned of their activities in April 2018 and a month later he was arrested by armed agents on a street in North London.

After examining their computers and their phone, officers discovered that Amman had downloaded material about the manufacture of explosives and the conduct of attacks, according to prosecutors.

The messages showed that he had discussed with his family, friends and girlfriend his views and desire to carry out an attack, often focused on using a knife, prosecutors said.

In December 2017, Amman posted a photo of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed during a US raid in Syria in October 2019, and told his brother in a message that "the Islamic State is here to stay,quot;.

He also described the Yazidi women as slaves and said that the Koran allowed them to be raped.

Police said they had shared an al-Qaeda online magazine with their family and, while discussing school with a brother, wrote that "he would rather blow me up."