Steve Bruce: Newcastle's shortened winter breaks our own fault | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171211% %MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171212%





Steve Bruce's side faces a brief winter break after failing to beat Oxford United in the original FA Cup tie

%MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171213% %MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171214%

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his players can only blame themselves for not having a complete winter break.

%MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171215% %MINIFYHTMLf9f6274105115d34fa09a743f93e171216%

The Magpies would have been entitled to a week off if they had defeated League One Oxford in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Saturday, but now they will travel to Kassam Stadium on Tuesday for a replay.

When asked if he had to change his plans for the scheduled break, Bruce said: "All of us have given the team some free time, that's what the idea was about.

"However, it is not as much time as we would like to give the players, but they will still have four or five days off and a long weekend, which is better than nothing."

"But that's what we get for not winning the first."

0:53 Steve Bruce says he has no choice but to select a strong Newcastle team for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup at Oxford United Steve Bruce says he has no choice but to select a strong Newcastle team for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup at Oxford United

None of Newcastle's injured players will return for the game against Oxford and Bruce will also not have new loan signings Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro, who did not register in time to be eligible for replay.

"We have no alternative because we still have seven or eight left," Bruce said when asked if he would have the strongest side available to him.

"The two boys who made their debut (Rose and Lazaro), both cannot play because they were not registered on time, but we will be as strong as we can."

"Unfortunately, they were not signed before the first real game, which is annoying. It would have been an ideal game for them. But we just have to prepare them for Arsenal."