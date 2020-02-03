Stephen Amell reacts angrily to the Google Super Bowl ad

%MINIFYHTML74e61aaf3fefbd08f6baf2b7e47d1c8811% %MINIFYHTML74e61aaf3fefbd08f6baf2b7e47d1c8812%

WENN / Patricia Schlein

The former star of & # 39; Arrow & # 39; It is among many Twitter users who are angry at the technology company for its Google Assistant commercial, while others find it moving.

Up News Info –

The Google Super Bowl ad could have pulled the hearts of many people, but Stephen Amell He was not one of them. Hours after the technology company presented its moving 90-second commercial during Super Bowl LIV, the first "Arrow"Star turned to Twitter to share his anger towards the chosen story.

"Great job Google," he sarcastically tweeted 38 years on Sunday, February 2 at night and continued explaining: "His 90-second announcement about heartbreaking loss and life disturbance was just what the doctor prescribed," before labeling the company like "D ** ks".

Stephen Amell turned to Twitter to share his anger towards the Google Super Bowl announcement.

The announcement that caused Amell's annoyance was titled "Loretta." He has an 85-year-old grandfather who first used the search engine to search for "how not to forget." He then used his Google Assistant to help him keep alive the memory of his late wife. He pointed out that his wife "had the most beautiful lyrics" and "used to hum melodies" among many others.

On the announcement itself, Google's marketing director, Lorraine Twohill, explained in a blog post dated January 28 that "reflects our goal of creating products that help people in their daily lives, both in large and in small aspects. " She explained: "Sometimes that is finding a location, sometimes you are playing a favorite movie, and other times you are using Google Assistant to remember significant details."

"& # 39; Loretta & # 39; has some other things in common with our commercial & # 39; Parisian Love & # 39; from 10 years ago. Both are simple love stories told through the lenses of our products," he continued . "Both were inspired by real people; in fact, the voice you hear in & # 39; Loretta & # 39; is the grandfather of a Googler, whose story we drew to create the ad."

A user reacted sarcastically to the Google commercial.

Another Twitter user who reacted angrily to the ad.

Amell was not the only one who reacted negatively to the announcement. A social media user tweeted: "That Google ad was excellent, except that they omitted the part where they say they will use Grandma's favorite things to target the ads to grandfather and the rest of the family." Another wrote sarcastically: "I really love Google's cheerful announcement about how Google knows everything we've done."