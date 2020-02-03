Stabbing in London raises questions about policies for terrorism convictions

LONDON [Reuters] – The mayor of London accused the government on Monday of not giving judges the tools they need to keep people representing terrorist threats in prison, one day after a man who had been released recently suffered a violent attack in south London.
The attacker, who wounded three people on Sunday before being shot dead by police, was identified by police as Sudesh Amman, a 20-year-old from London who was jailed in 2018 for terrorism-related crimes. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison, but his early release came automatically, in accordance with government policy.
The mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was "angry,quot; about the government's handling of the situation, and noted that London has experienced two attacks in the last three months that were carried out by men convicted of terrorism-related crimes that had been released recently.
London has been the site of several terrorist attacks in recent years, and each has renewed questions about whether Britain's approach to the threat, from attacks directed by the Islamic State to those that have simply been inspired by the group , It's enough.
"There are many questions I have for the government regarding what they are doing to keep us safe," Khan said. he said in an interview with Sky News, warning that not enough was being done to prevent people convicted of terrorist offenses from carrying out attacks.
"What is the government doing to make sure it is not a danger to the public?" Asked Mr. Khan, who is a member of the opposition Labor Party. He noted revisions of the law that prevented judges from issuing indeterminate sentences to protect the public.
Mr. Amman was released in January, after being convicted in May 2018 under the Anti-Terror Law. He was first arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, but was eventually charged with ownership and distribution of terrorist propaganda and instruction manuals.
On Sunday, he was followed on foot by armed officers, a rarity in Britain, where police are often unarmed, who were part of an anti-terrorist surveillance operation.
The attack had striking similarities with the events that shook the city only a few weeks before. In December, Usman Khan, 28, carried out an attack in central London that left two people dead.
He had been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his participation in a bomb plot, but was released after eight. He appeared to have been automatically released "licensed,quot;, that is, under certain conditions, according to the probation board, which did not review his case before his release.
Mr. Khan was participating in a prison rehabilitation conference near the London Bridge when he stabbed several people and fled before the police shot him dead. Like Mr. Amman, he also wore a fake explosive vest.
After the December attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that 74 people who had been jailed for terrorist crimes and released early would have to review the conditions of their release, and last month The government announced plans to tighten terrorism convictions and put an end to the first releases. But the new measures only apply to the most serious and violent criminals: Mr. Amman is not among them.
In 2018, Mr. Amman was accused of spreading terrorist material and gathering useful information for terrorist attacks, after police were alerted to his messages on the Telegram application that showed support for the Islamic State.
When Mr. Amman was sentenced, Acting Commander Alexis Boon, head of the London Metropolitan Police Anti-Terror Command, said police had "retrieved a large amount of evidence that not only demonstrated Amman's criminality but also demonstrated the worrying scope of his terrorist mentality, "according to the independent.
A BBC reporter recalled how Mr. Amman had smiled in court at the time of his sentence.
Police said Monday that two residential properties, one in South London and one in Bishop's Stortford, about 48 miles north of the capital, had been searched, but no arrests had been made.
In his interview with Sky News, Mr. Khan noted that prisons were stretched to the limit and that probation services were struggling to cope with the number of offenders released.
"We have approximately more than 200 people convicted of terrorism in prisons now," Khan said. "What are we doing to make sure they are punished and reformed, rather than radicalized?"
Some former officials filed the case on Monday for some convicted of terrorism to receive indefinite sentences, even when they emphasized the need for better rehabilitation services.
But analysts questioned how a prison service that is already overloaded, especially after the cuts made during the austerity policies of a decade's conservatives, could face extended penalties. The policy of automatically freeing some prisoners to half of their sentences was originally intended to control a booming prison population.
The government seemed ready on Monday to announce a broader offensive over the first launches.
Sir Mark Rowley, the former head of the British anti-terrorist police, suggested on BBC Radio 4 that the government should combine indeterminate sentences with better de-radicalization programs.
"If someone is clearly motivated by an ideology and believes that killing other people is a kind of purpose given by God, then I can see a case for that," Rowley said. "Whenever we accompany rehabilitation and de-radicalization programs to give someone the opportunity to change their ways and be released."
But others questioned whether the prison service was sufficiently equipped to retain those convicted of terrorism and prepare them for release.
"I am more concerned about what happened when I was in custody," said Ian Acheson, who led a review of Islamist extremism in prisons and the probation service several years ago. "I am still not convinced that the prison service has the aptitude or attitude to handle terrorist criminals assertively."
%MINIFYHTML4b1d0a3c8dd7dc7145eee12c02048f5813%