Stabbing in London raises questions about policies for terrorism convictions

LONDON [Reuters] – The mayor of London accused the government on Monday of not giving judges the tools they need to keep people representing terrorist threats in prison, one day after a man who had been released recently suffered a violent attack in south London.

The attacker, who wounded three people on Sunday before being shot dead by police, was identified by police as Sudesh Amman, a 20-year-old from London who was jailed in 2018 for terrorism-related crimes. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison, but his early release came automatically, in accordance with government policy.

%MINIFYHTML4b1d0a3c8dd7dc7145eee12c02048f5811% %MINIFYHTML4b1d0a3c8dd7dc7145eee12c02048f5812%

The mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was "angry,quot; about the government's handling of the situation, and noted that London has experienced two attacks in the last three months that were carried out by men convicted of terrorism-related crimes that had been released recently.

London has been the site of several terrorist attacks in recent years, and each has renewed questions about whether Britain's approach to the threat, from attacks directed by the Islamic State to those that have simply been inspired by the group , It's enough.