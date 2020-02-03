Stabbing in London raises questions about policies for terrorism convictions

LONDON [Reuters] – The mayor of London accused the government on Monday of not giving judges the tools they need to keep people representing terrorist threats in prison, one day after a man who had been released recently suffered a violent attack in south London.

The attacker, who wounded three people on Sunday before being shot dead by police, was identified by police as Sudesh Amman, a 20-year-old from London who was jailed in 2018 for terrorism-related crimes. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison, but his early release came automatically, in accordance with government policy.

%MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534313% %MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534314%

The mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was "angry,quot; about the government's handling of the situation, and noted that London has experienced two attacks in the last three months that were carried out by men convicted of terrorism-related crimes that had been released recently.

%MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534315% %MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534316%

On Monday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its media branch in a messaging application, saying the attacker was one of its "combatants," according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks hate groups in line.