Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Impact of Wayne Rooney in Derby, January Transfer Window Verdict | Soccer news

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast published every Monday

%MINIFYHTMLf669d9c67f0c1f175797d1977fdc0a7a11% %MINIFYHTMLf669d9c67f0c1f175797d1977fdc0a7a12%

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL podcast, as we conclude all deals on the January transfer window and the Day of the deadline, take a look at all the weekend action and QPR striker Jordan Hugill leads Ten To Tackle

In this week's Sky Sports EFL podcast, we summarize all the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two, including a review of the weekend's action and all the major offers made in January and the date date limit.

We also evaluate the impact of Wayne Rooney after his first goals for Derby, QPR striker Jordan Hugill faces Ten To Tackle, and we take a look at the performers of the week of WhoScored.com.

You can subscribe through the links above or through your usual podcast provider if you search & # 39; Sky EFL & # 39 ;.