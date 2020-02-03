Six Nations: Team of the week | Rugby Union News





The elegant French scrum half Antoine Dupont is in our XV this week. Find out who joins him next …

15. Anthony Bouthier (France)

Bouthier may not have stood out in France's 24-17 victory over England on Sunday in terms of raw statistics, but when it comes to Test debuts for full backups, it was very successful.

The 27-year-old, who four years ago played in the fourth level of French rugby and was in the second level as recently as last year, has experienced a meteoric rise to this level.

He was calm in the air, well connected with the wings of Teddy Thomas and Vincent Rattez, and his kicking game was excellent: an extraordinary spiral particularly notable as it was kicked from its own five-meter line and landed deeply in contact with England 22 .

14. Jonny May (England)

He may have been on the losing side, and he may have stopped criminally in the middle of the attack waiting for a whistle before France's second score, but for his supreme ability to finish, May succeeds.

The wing scored two of the best attempts you are likely to see of an individual on a rugby field: get ahead, show a great pace, kick again and launch for the first time; weaving around and within four defenders of France for their second at an incredible pace.

He beat seven defenders and made three clean breaks in Paris with 10 carries, while he was also excellent in the air.

13. Emily Scarratt (red roses)

The Red Roses headed to Pau to face France on Sunday as reigning Grand Slam champions, but were lucky to escape with a 19-13 victory at the end.

After reaching a 12-0 lead, England was the second best for most of the Test, as France narrowed the gap to two points, but could not find a way to cross the line to reach the edge.

So, the victory was secured through an impressive attempt by Scarratt against the game streak, as he took a great line to choose a download of Amber Reed on the 10-meter line of France and run towards the line. It was also a constant threat of transportation, and picked up the prize to the player of the match.

12. Sam Johnson (Scotland)

Scotland center Johnson may have been on the losing side in a 19-12 loss to Ireland, but his career lines and his ability to beat the players were important again.

Leaving aside the second half penalty, when he pushed Andrew Conway out of the ball and conceded three points, Johnson was one of the most impressive players on the field while Ireland struggled to deal with him.

It is possible that he had only eight carries in the game, but he made 65 meters of them, beat five defenders and made a clean break. He also contributed seven tackles.

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

Vincent Rattez was excellent for France in the victory over England, but for a hat-trick over Italy in a 42-0 victory at Cardiff, Adams has to take our left.

No one has scored more attempts than the World Rugby Wing in the past 12 months: three attempts during the Six Nations last year were followed by seven and the best scorer in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, a Welsh record for the attempts in a tournament.

On Saturday, while he was entering and leaving the game, he again showed a useful trick to appear where there could be an opportunity: pressing his ears back to finish superbly in the corner for the first time, adding the final touch to an impressive pass -Legs Dan Biggar pass a second time, and attacks a crash ball for his third attempt on the opposite flank.

Adams made 77 meters in attack, beat three defenders and designed two clean breaks.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Upon entering the inaugural Irish Six Nations game against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, the newly appointed captain Sexton had not played from a 45-minute exit for Leinster against Northampton on December 7.

However, the 34-year-old showed no signs of rust at the Aviva Stadium, scoring all the points of his team in a tense and hard victory by 19-12.

The game creator ran for a very well-worked attempt, dispatched the conversion and added four penalties from the tee in the victory: his 19-point run equals his best Irish mark (19 vs. Argentina, 2012). He also contributed 10 tackles, beat a defender and made a clean break.

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

An absolute Rolls Royce of a rugby player. Dupont may not have been the official man of the match in France's victory over England at Stade de France, but he must have been very close.

The 23-year-old was everywhere in Paris, dictating the game with his sharp passes and controlling the passages through his excellent kicking game.

Dupont also made nine tackles, forced two turnovers, made 10 carries per 50 meters, beat seven defenders and made two clean kicks. His devastating rupture of the left wing line to prepare France's third attempt is as good as it seems.

1. Lise Arricastre (women from France)

On the occasion of her 70th cap, the expert from France Arricastre was part of a scrum from France that erased her counterparts from England during much of the competition, although in the final defeat.

In front of Shaunagh Brown since the beginning of the Test, the loose head of France was the source of several penalties and the powerful impulses of Arricastre, in French food and against the head, did not diminish even after the appearance of Sarah Bern.

France and Arricastre may well wonder how they did not force a sin classification of England, such was their dominance in the scrum, but it was very impressive anyway.

2. Rob Herring (Ireland)

Following the withdrawal of Rory Best, Ireland is looking for a new long-term prostitute. Ulster's herring was in the spotlight on Saturday after winning the approval ahead of Niall Scannell and Sean Cronin, but he was not disappointed.

In a 72-minute performance, the 29-year-old made seven carries, seven tackles and, most importantly, connected his nine pitches to finish with 100 percent.

The Irish lineout staggered constantly in the World Cup, and Herring will be delighted with his debut in the Championship to have regained some solidity.

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

Fagerson's opposite number, Tadhg Furlong, was in good shape for Ireland in Dublin, but by getting 15 notable tackles as a tight head accessory, Fagerson takes our three shirts.

In addition to his pace of work, Fagerson was also part of a scrum and set-piece from Scotland that worked much better than in many years.

4. Bernard Le Roux (France)

England's head coach, Eddie Jones, may have joked that France would expect "absolute brutality,quot; in Paris, but in reality, it was the Les Blues pack that prospered.

The second row, Le Roux, was one of the numbers that stood out, as he raised his hand for 22 tackles, the largest number of players in the entire Championship this weekend.

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

Ireland was under a high degree of pressure when it was heading to its first Championship game with Scotland, after a poor 2019 and usually disappointing in the World Cup.

However, some things never change, as Ryan forward again demonstrated his sensational work ethic.

The 23-year-old made 14 carries and 17 tackles in the victory, while also claiming six lineouts.

6. CJ Stander (Ireland)

There were calls from several sectors in Ireland before their Test with Scotland to eliminate Stander completely. He responded by putting one of his best performances in green and taking the gong of the party man.

The back row made 14 carries, 18 tackles, the most of any Irish player, beat four defenders, made a clean break, did not grant penalties and obtained two vital break penalties, one at the end of each half.

7. Charles Ollivon (France)

Justin Tipuric of Wales had a bad luck of not being included after a man of the party was exhibited in the victory over Italy, but for his save of two attempts, Ollivon had to enter.

The 26-year-old captain of France reached 68 meters high while running two perfect support lines to score a brace, made 15 tackles, six carries and claimed a total of eight lineouts.

At 6 feet 6 inches, the highly imposing flanker has all the skills in his locker and a deceptive pace change.

8. Gregory Alldritt (France)

The official man of France's victory over England, Alldritt, 22, made a phenomenal display.

The No 8 made 12 carries, the most of any French, and 16 tackles without losing one. He also defeated two defenders and forced a rotation in the victory.

"Eddie (Jones) said we couldn't handle the brutality of the England team," Alldritt said. "But when you're a winner, a competitor, you just want to show him that you can do it."

"Of course we read it. We are clearly going to put some fighting spirit."