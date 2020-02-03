Sienna Miller adds fuel to engagement rumors by rocking the diamond ring on the red carpet

WENN / Avalon

It was previously reported that Beth Ailes of & # 39; The Loudest Voice & # 39; She was preparing to walk down the hall after a January proposal from her literary editor boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

British actress Sienna Miller She has fed the rumors that suggest she is engaged to marry by hitting the red carpet with a new diamond on her left ring finger.

The "American sniper"Star has been quietly dating literary editor Lucas Zwirner for the past year, and it was recently reported that the couple was preparing to walk down the hall.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Zwirner, 29, asked Miller, 38, the question last month.

The actress's representatives have not yet commented on the report, but she did little to stop the speculation on Saturday, February 1, as it shook up what appeared to be an engagement ring while posing for the cameras at the Writers Guild of America Awards In New York.

Zwirner did not join her on the red carpet, but was hit at her side within the event.

If the news is true, it will mark Miller's third commitment: she was ready to marry Jewish law, before the on / off romance came to an end in 2011, while she also accepted a marriage proposal from another actor, Tom sturridge, the father of his seven-year-old daughter Marlowe. They separated in 2015.

Miller has kept his last relationship largely out of focus, and recently admitted that it was a nice change to date someone outside the entertainment world.

"He is not an actor! He is not famous," he smiled. "It's nice, calm and happy … It's interesting to be in a world where I'm not. The art world is very new and fascinating, and very intellectual, what I love."

And Miller revealed that she would be interested in settling with Zwirner and giving Marlowe a little brother or sister.

"Yes, I would love to have more children. I would also love to have a daughter," he said. "I think I would be willing to get married, yes."