Shots in Texas A,amp;M University-Commerce leaves two women dead and one child injured

Just a few hours after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California left one person dead and five injured, another shooting occurred on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. Reportedly, there are two fatalities and an injured child.

Two people were reportedly killed on Monday afternoon and one person was injured in a shooting spree at a campus residence at Texas A,amp;M University-Commerce. The university's chief of police, Bryan Vaughn, said agents responded to a call around 10:17 a.m. and finally they found two dead women inside a room in the Pride Rock residence.

Chief Vaughn also said that a 2-year-old boy was also in the room at the time and was injured. The young man was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The University of Texas A,amp;M police told local media that they were "actively investigating,quot; the shooting on campus. A shelter recommendation in place was raised approximately 90 minutes after it was published on social media. At this time, the authorities have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting, but stressed that there currently seems to be no additional threats on campus.

In a statement, the University of Texas A,amp;M addressed the shooting:

“There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers across the campus, including all key meeting points, for the safety of the campus community. "

The identity of the two women who were killed has not been publicly disclosed, since the authorities must contact their families first.

