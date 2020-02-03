Sheryl Sandberg is engaged 5 years after the husband's death

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for MANUFACTURERS
When you know it, you know it.
Congratulations to Facebook COO and Support yourself: women, work and the will to lead Author Sheryl Sandberg. The businesswoman and the leadership power just announced that her boyfriend Tom Bernthal He asked the question and she said yes. "Committed! @ Tom_bernthal, you're my everything. I couldn't love you anymore," she wrote next to a sweet black and white photo of the couple on Instagram.
Sandberg was previously married to Dave Goldberg who died in 2015 of an arrhythmia while on vacation with Sandberg in Mexico. The couple had two children together. Sandberg finally found love with Bernthal after being introduced by his brother-in-law Rob goldberg. Bernthal is the founder and CEO of the strategic consulting agency Kelton Global, based in Los Angeles, and the couple has been dating since last spring.
"They just clicked immediately and have fully committed to each other since they met," said a source PERSONS about instant connection of couples.
"The Sandberg / Goldberg and Bernthal families have become very close and are delighted that they have both found happiness. Both Tom and Sheryl share a strong commitment to the same things, especially family and philanthropy."
Goldberg, who introduced the couple, also shared that the two joined together on their mixed families and began a life together with their children. "They both see the world in the same way. Their children are number 1," he shared. "They are mixing their families and their lives and that is a testament to how in love they are. They are building a future together."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
