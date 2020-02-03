Shaun Wane appointed England head coach as replacement for Wayne Bennett | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML654b8de64ef2da1dd72ef83b4292aeb911% %MINIFYHTML654b8de64ef2da1dd72ef83b4292aeb912%





Shaun Wane will take over England for this year's homemade ash series and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Shaun Wane has been named head coach of the England men's rugby league team in a two-year contract, including this year's home ash series and culminating in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Wane returns to the rugby league after spending the last year working as a high performance coach for Scottish Rugby and replaces Australian Wayne Bennett.

The 55-year-old was head coach of Wigan, the club in his hometown for which he made 149 appearances as a player, from 2011-18, a period in which the Warriors won three Super League titles, reached five Grand Finals at Old Trafford, he won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2013 and was crowned World Club champion in 2017.

Wane said: "I am honored to be appointed head coach of the national team of my country at such an exciting and important time for the rugby league in England."

"Everyone who knows me knows that I've always loved the rugby league game and I've been proud of the British rugby league."

"I really want to start working with the outstanding rugby league players that we have in this country and also with the boys who have been successful in Australia in recent years, to do everything possible to win the World Cup on next year,quot;.

The decision to appoint Wane and finish Bennett's four years as head coach of England and Britain followed a review of all aspects of Britain's tour last fall, which had always been planned mid-cycle. of four years of the World Cup.

The RFL Board believes that "a full-time head coach based in the United Kingdom is the best result of that review during the two years before the World Cup, in which England's main games will be played at home ".

Ralph Rimmer, executive director of the Rugby Football League, said: "We believe this is an exciting event that will be welcomed by England's rugby league fans as we prepare for this year's Ashes series and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

"Shaun is passionate about the game and his country, and is also an outstanding coach, as evidenced by his record in eight seasons as head coach of Wigan, one of the main features was the success he and the club had in the development of so many local players. " "