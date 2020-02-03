Shaquille O & # 39; Neal says that Kobe Bryant's death is always going to hurt

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal will always mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant.

While on the red carpet of his "Shaq & # 39; s Fun House,quot; carnival-themed event in Miami this weekend, the former Lakers player gave an update on how he was after the death of his friend and partner of team last week.

"I am facing, but it will always hurt," he told E! News. The pre-Super Bowl event, in which he participated as a DJ, ended up being a fundraiser for the families of those who also died in the accident last Sunday. O & # 39; Neal shared that that particular detail was the main reason he didn't cancel his appearance.

"The income goes to families," he said. "We need to start talking about them more. They are very important. Anyone who loses a life is very important, so my condolences are also with the families."

According to APO & # 39; Neal directed the audience at the event in homage to the deceased basketball player, prompting them to "turn on the lights of their cell phone. We went on to turn this (expletive) one last time for Kobe Bryant."