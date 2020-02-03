Shakira's meme in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show actually has meaning

Shakira took a moment during her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show to move her tongue while making a sound.

%MINIFYHTMLb716e810830aad7385b32fc332ec130c11% %MINIFYHTMLb716e810830aad7385b32fc332ec130c12%

The moment instantly became a meme and mocked online, and people compared it to SpongeBob's shout of victory, among other things. But as many people chose to make fun of the moment, others pointed out the story behind the sound. The sound I was making is called zaghrouta.

The American Association of Tunisia describes zaghrouta as such:

"It is a form of a long, hesitant and high-pitched vocal sound that represents trills of joy. It is produced by emitting a high and high-pitched voice accompanied by a rapid movement of the tongue forward and backward."

MORE: Watch the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3c/4b/shakira-meme-ftr_1rlacc7m94c631rs9akq029b39.png?t=157064704,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Entering because I know that everyone will make jokes about this for days: this is a popular Arab tradition, called zaghrouta, which is used to express joy in celebrations. In the crucible that is Miami, I couldn't have chosen a better Super Bowl act and this was a lovely touch. https://t.co/q1H9l8UpQ5 – Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) February 3, 2020

Shakira, who celebrated her 43rd birthday during the Super Bowl, is Lebanese-Colombian and was incorporating aspects of Middle Eastern culture into her performance. the zaghrouta It was only part of the halftime show.

You really have to understand how great Shakira's performance was for the Middle East community. He had belly dance, a mijwiz and a derbeke, he played "Ojos Asi,quot;, which was one of the few songs of Shakira that had Arabic, he made a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage – Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

MORE: Social networks react to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira's father, William Chadid, is Lebanese, and she has mentioned in the past how her culture impacts her performances.

“I am a fusion. That is my person. I am a fusion between black and white, between pop and rock, between cultures, between my Lebanese father and my mother's Spanish blood, Colombian folklore and the Arabic dance I love and American music, "he told Faze Magazine." I was born and raised in Colombia, but I heard bands like Led Zeppelin, The Cure, The Police, The Beatles and Nirvana. I was so in love with that rock sound, but at the same time because my father is of 100% Lebanese descent, I am dedicated to Arabic tastes and sounds. "

Then, although Shakira's voice seemed out of place during their performance, there was a good reason behind them.