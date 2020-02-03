Shakira and J.Lo are proof that women over 40 can also be hot

Anyone who still has doubts that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are two of the most popular women in the entertainment world right now just need to have seen the LIV Super Bowl halftime show. Last night, in a glorious ode to Latinity, women went through their respective successes with casual feats of athletic dexterity: Shakira's hips still do not lie, and J. dazzled him with the pole movements he had collected on the set of his 2019 success, Hustlers. I am an anti NFL group: solidarity with Rihanna! – But I couldn't help feeling happy (and, let's be realistic, a little excited) watching the presentation for the first time this morning. I am half convinced that Shakira moved his tongue in front of the cameras, much to Fox News, especially for his legions of lesbian fans.
For many spectators, the real surprise of the night was the fact of the age of these women: Shakira has just turned 43 and Lopez is 50. They all tweeted in shock and amazement that a 50-year-old woman could still really look fucking good. this news cycle must have been lost the first time, when López's age (and apparently a paradoxical beauty) became a focal point of coverage around his role in Hustlers. When López went viral last September by wearing the same Versace green dress that, in 2000, inspired the creation of Google Images, to close the designer's show in the spring of 2020, it was due to those recycled assumptions: He is older and still hot! Wow!!!!!
Lopez is not the only star whose age is frequently cited in a strange way when it comes to his appearance. Jennifer Aniston, fresh out of a better professional twist as the star of The morning show, receives the same treatment; Last month, the New York Post spoke to many when it published a story entitled "How Jennifer Aniston looks so damn good at 50." While women face much more pressure to be hot forever (I think of Amy Schumer Day's "Last Fuckable,quot;, like once a week), male celebrities are also doubtfully rewarded for subverting the ridiculous expectation that getting older is becoming uglier. Apparently there are still some people who can't get over that, for example, Jen's infamous 56-year-old ex, Brad Pitt, has been constantly hot for "literally 30 years."
Of course, the most obvious explanation of how these rich celebrities look so good is: They are rich Unlike the rest of us, celebrities employ teams of people dedicated to the only task of keeping their bodies in optimal condition: chefs, trainers, stylists, facials and, yes, plastic surgeons. In fact, it is part of your job to be conventionally handsome. If so many people are constantly surprised that millionaires manage to look "good for their age," whatever that means, what does that say about the attitudes of our culture about ordinary people between fifty and sixty?
A widely shared study of 2018 found that, in the world of online dating, women reach their maximum desire around 18, while men reach that same peak around 50, which, unfortunately. Older men have assumptions of power, prestige, wisdom and virility; For women, many of whom spend thousands of dollars on skin care to delay the physical signs of aging at all costs, getting older is slipping further into cultural irrelevance.
But that could be changing. As former BuzzFeed employee Rachel Wilkerson Miller tweeted After the resounding success of the halftime show, "maybe we should let women over 40 do things more frequently."
While heterosexual culture may have a long way to go, queer culture has long recognized the beauty and particular value of older women. After all, one of the rare elements at the center of the Venn diagram between gay and lesbian men is our unrepentant love for middle-aged actresses, especially if they are dark or underrecognized. (Give Amy Adams his Oscar now!)
In fact, both men and homosexual women are much more likely to have relationships with age differences of 5, 10, and 20 years than heterosexual people. However, that does not mean that ageism does not rampage in homosexual circles, especially in the gay male world; Actor Sam Pancake, in a recent episode of the podcast Lovett or leave itHe delivered a passionate and eloquent speech about a young gay comedian who told him that he would rather be dead than Pancake's age. But, in general, freed from the confines of heteronormativity, queer people tend to write our own rules when it comes to what is considered beautiful.
For me, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (whom I would go directly to at any adult age) are not sexy despite being fifty years old; they are hot why How old are they? Shakira and J. Lo in the half-time show exhibited the culmination of work and talent for a lifetime: music, dance movements, heady confidence, as well as showing their precious and unthinkably expensive hair. As Vanessa Friedman put it in writing for the New York Times: These women, dazzling in their bright uniforms, showed that "dressing your age,quot; has become a meaningless aphorism. Lopez's character in Hustlers It's so seductive too, at least at first because Ramona, know your shit. She knows the best way to free men from their cash; she knows how to dress in luxurious skins; She knows how to show younger women to prosper in their own right.
I am personally offended every time someone expresses surprise that someone in their fifties can look so good, which, even when the observation is perfectly well intentioned, assumes that the normal fifties are old and dry bags. I am dating a 53-year-old woman, and not only is she, in my opinion completely biased, a spectacle of total smoke: she is even more attractive to me because she carries with her the balance and possession of someone who knows who she is what He wants and what it means to live in his truth. And neither she, nor Lopez, nor anyone in her fifties is in her twilight years; These women are hot as hell, and they are just beginning. ●
