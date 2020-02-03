See Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey & # 39; s Reaction to Jessica Simpson Mention

Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey they are a little confused about a "gift,quot; that they supposedly sent Jessica Simpson.

On Monday, the couple appeared in the Today show to chat about your new hosting Netflix dating program, Love is blind. During Nick and Vanessa's interview, the celebrity duo also talked about their relationship and their three children. After talking about their marriage, Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb He mentioned his recent interview with Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, who is willing to drop her new memories, Open book, this week.

In the book, the "With You,quot; singer refers to her marriage to Nick, which ended in 2005. While the memoirs have been in the headlines in recent days, specifically because of Jessica's deeply personal revelations, Nick admitted during the conversation in Today You haven't read it yet.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open book, and talked about how she has her life with her husband and children, and she was very, very happy for all of you, "Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned that the couple,quot; sent me something beautiful when we had our sons ".