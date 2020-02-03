See Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey & # 39; s Reaction to Jessica Simpson Mention

Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey they are a little confused about a "gift,quot; that they supposedly sent Jessica Simpson.
On Monday, the couple appeared in the Today show to chat about your new hosting Netflix dating program, Love is blind. During Nick and Vanessa's interview, the celebrity duo also talked about their relationship and their three children. After talking about their marriage, Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb He mentioned his recent interview with Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, who is willing to drop her new memories, Open book, this week.
In the book, the "With You,quot; singer refers to her marriage to Nick, which ended in 2005. While the memoirs have been in the headlines in recent days, specifically because of Jessica's deeply personal revelations, Nick admitted during the conversation in Today You haven't read it yet.
"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open book, and talked about how she has her life with her husband and children, and she was very, very happy for all of you, "Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned that the couple,quot; sent me something beautiful when we had our sons ".
Hoda continued to discuss the abuse and consumption of alcohol that Jessica mentions in the book, asking: "Was this news for you, Nick? Or were you aware?"
In response, Nick told Hoda: "I will be honest, obviously I haven't read the book, so I don't know what he said or what he revealed there. But, certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us. Definitely there is mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we have all advanced. "
Vanessa told Hoda: "I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said someone sent it … it wasn't us, but thanks, who sent it."
It seems that Jessica could have received a gift after a significant moment in life, but it wasn't from Nick and Vanessa. After an awkward pause, Nick jokingly asked Vanessa: "What did you send?"
"No … I don't know your address," Vanessa replied. "But thanks to who sent it to us."
Watch the video above to see when Nick and Vanessa react to the alleged "gift,quot; they sent to Jessica!
The first five episodes of Love is blind premiere on February 13, followed by four more episodes on February 20. The final two hours is scheduled for February 27.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.