SARS stung the global economy. Coronavirus is a major threat.

In 2002, when a lethal, pneumonia-like virus, known as SARS, emerged in China, the country's factories mainly produced low-cost products such as T-shirts and slippers for customers worldwide.
Seventeen years later, another deadly virus is spreading rapidly through the most populous country in the world. But China has become a major element of the global economy, making the epidemic a substantially more powerful threat to fortune.
International companies that rely on Chinese factories to manufacture their products and rely on Chinese consumers for sales are already warning of costly problems.
Apple, Starbucks and Ikea have temporarily closed stores in China. The malls are deserted, threatening sales of Nike shoes, Under Armor clothing and McDonald's hamburgers. Factories that manufacture cars for General Motors and Toyota are delaying production while waiting for workers to return from the Lunar New Year holiday, which the government has extended to stop the spread of the virus. International airlines, including American, Delta, United, Lufthansa and British Airways, have canceled flights to China.
China's economic growth is expected to fall this year to 5.6 percent, down from 6.1 percent last year, according to a conservative forecast by Oxford Economics that is based on the impact of the virus so far. That, in turn, would reduce global economic growth for the year by 0.2 percent, at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of a decade ago.
Upon returning from a long vacation for the first time since the threat of the coronavirus became apparent, Chinese investors sent shares in China down from around 9 percent on Monday morning. Stock markets around the world have collapsed in recent days as the feeling arises that a public health crisis could become a Economic shock
In a sign of growing concern, China's leaders outlined plans to inject new credit into the economy on Sunday. That will include $ 22 billion net to shore up money markets, as well as more flexible borrowing terms for Chinese companies.
Although factories in China still produce a mind-blowing variety of relatively simple and low-value products, such as clothing and plastic items, they have long been able to master more advanced and lucrative activities such as smartphones, computers and auto parts. The country has become an essential part of the global supply chain, producing the components that factories need from Mexico to Malaysia.
China has also become a huge consumer market, a nation of 1.4 billion people with a growing appetite for electronic devices, fashion clothes and trips to Disneyland.
The commercial war waged by the Trump administration has caused a partial decoupling of the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world. Multinational companies that have used factories in China to manufacture their products have tried to avoid US tariffs by moving production to other countries, especially Vietnam. The coronavirus could accelerate that trend, at least for a while, in case global companies are excluded from China.
The outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, a city that houses 11 million people, led the Chinese government to effectively quarantine the metropolis and much of the surrounding province of Hubei, preventing people from moving.
Until now, the impact on factories was limited by the fact that the outbreak was developing during the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday of the year. Many businesses are closed during the holidays, while hundreds of millions of migrant workers return to their homes in the countryside.
In an attempt to keep people at home and stop the spread of the virus, the government extended vacations until Sunday, adding three days. But the fear of the virus is so widespread and intense that many workers are likely to stay away from factories this week.
A terrifying epidemic that coincides with an important vacation will surely mean a substantial loss of sales for China's tourism and hospitality industries. The hotels and restaurants that would normally be full of revelry are empty. Concerts and sporting events have been canceled. IMAX, the Toronto-based large-screen film company, has postponed the release of five films that it intended to exhibit in China during the holidays.
Even when the holidays officially end, business is unlikely to return to normal. Many important industrial areas, including the provinces of Shanghai, Suzhou and Guangdong, have extended vacations for at least another week, preventing workers from returning.
With limited flights to China and emergency public health restrictions, Chinese operations of multinational companies will likely be limited. Major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, are ordering employees who have visited mainland China to stay in their homes for two weeks.
Last year, General Motors sold more cars in China than in the United States. Its Chinese factories will remain closed for at least another week at the request of the government. Ford Motor has told managers in China to work from home while their factories remain inactive, a company spokesman said.
All this could wreak havoc on companies that rely on components from China, from car factories in the Midwest of the United States and Mexico to garment plants in Bangladesh and Turkey.
If customers cannot buy what they need from China, Chinese factories could, in turn, cut orders for imported machinery, components and raw materials: computer chips from Taiwan and South Korea, copper from Chile and Canada, equipment from Germany and Italy factory.
"This could potentially disrupt global supply chains," said Rohini Malkani, an economist at DBRS Morningstar, a global credit rating business. "It's too early to say how long it will last."
Similar concerns accompanied the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, when the virus emerged in the southern province of Guangdong before spreading through China and around the world, killing nearly 800 people in at least 17 countries.
China had just joined the World Trade Organization, gaining access to markets around the world. He was taking advantage of his seemingly unlimited supply of low-wage workers to produce cheap consumer goods. Its economy focused on exports. Its consumer market remained in its infancy.
In subsequent years, China's annual economic production has multiplied more than eight times, to almost $ 14 trillion from $ 1.7 trillion, according to the World Bank. According to Oxford Economics, its share in world trade has more than doubled, to 12.8 percent last year from 5.3 percent in 2003.
Its economic output per person has multiplied to approximately $ 9,000 last year from approximately $ 1,500 in 2003, giving households additional cash for a huge range of consumer goods.
"China currently accounts for about a third of global economic growth, a larger proportion of global growth than the United States, Europe and Japan combined," said Andy Rothman, economist at Matthews Asia, investment fund manager, during Recent testimony before a panel of Congress.
The US semiconductor industry is particularly entrenched in China, which is an important manufacturing center and a market for its products. Intel customers in China accounted for about $ 20 billion in revenue in 2019, or 28 percent of its total for the year.
Qualcomm, the leading manufacturer of mobile phone chips, depends even more on China, as it earns 47 percent of its annual revenue, or almost $ 12 billion, from sales in the country.
No one knows how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, how long it will spread or how many lives it will charge. It is impossible to calculate the extent to which China's economy will affect. But China's formidable stature in the world economy means that the impact of the current outbreak is likely to substantially exceed that of SARS.
"The side effects for the global economy will be much greater than they were," said Nicholas R. Lardy, a China expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
For manufacturers, the timing of the outbreak may limit the damage. They have just completed the fourth quarter, when production increases to meet the demand for winter vacations. The end of January is usually slow.
But the effects of the virus on supply chains, which have become notoriously complex, are difficult to anticipate. A single part of an advanced product, such as a smart TV, can be made of dozens of smaller components, with each of these assembled from other parts. The companies themselves often do not know the suppliers that are three and four steps in the chain.
"If you run out of widgets that are essential to production processes and all those widgets come from China, then it is very possible that your production lines will stop," said Ben May, a global economist at Oxford Economics in London. "These problems are likely to arise worldwide."
This became a problem after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which devastated manufacturers. Many companies assumed that they were buying parts from a wide range of suppliers, protecting them from shortages, only to realize that the critical components were produced by individual plants.
If that develops in China, the consequences are likely to be great.
"We are talking about a potentially huge strip of a country that everyone depends on as a manufacturing workshop," said Susan Helper, an economist at Case Western Reserve University and a former chief economist at the Department of Commerce. "The effects will be unexpected."
Apple assembles most of its products in China. The company has severely restricted trips to China for its employees, chief executive Timothy D. Cook said in a earnings call on Tuesday.
Apple revealed a much wider volatility in its potential revenues for the current quarter due to uncertainties around factory production and sales of its products.
Those uncertainties deepened on Saturday. Apple, which gets about one-sixth of its sales from China, announced that it would closes its 42 stores in the country.
Walmart buys large volumes of its products from Chinese factories while operating 430 stores in the country, even in areas closed by quarantine. The company has reduced hours in some stores, a Walmart spokeswoman said.
"We may still be in the early stages,quot; of the coronavirus crisis, Judith McKenna, who runs the international Walmart business, wrote in an internal memo on Friday.
China is the world's largest toy manufacturer. At the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, many Chinese suppliers expressed confidence that their factories will reopen soon, said Rick Woldenberg, executive director of Learning Resources, a family manufacturer of educational products and toys in Illinois.
"But nobody is sure how much of this information can be trusted," Woldenberg said.
Due to the commercial war, the toy industry was effectively ready for a time when its access to Chinese suppliers was in danger, Woldenberg said. In December, when the Trump administration threatened to impose an additional 15 percent tariff on Chinese imports, many toy companies accelerated their orders to beat the deadline. Some moved production to Thailand and Vietnam to avoid tariffs altogether.
Toy manufacturers will soon need to rebuild the inventory. "If this continues for four more months, we are talking about a big problem," said Jim Silver, executive director of TTPM.com, a consumer research site.
After the SARS, China suffered several months of economic contraction and then recovered dramatically. That could also happen this time. The only certainty is this: whatever happens in China you will feel widely.
"Clearly, China has become a much more dominant player in the world economy," said May of Oxford Economics. "It is much more involved in the global supply chain. Over the past decade, it has been the last resort for the global economy."
