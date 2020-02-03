SARS stung the global economy. Coronavirus is a major threat.

In 2002, when a lethal, pneumonia-like virus, known as SARS, emerged in China, the country's factories mainly produced low-cost products such as T-shirts and slippers for customers worldwide.

Seventeen years later, another deadly virus is spreading rapidly through the most populous country in the world. But China has become a major element of the global economy, making the epidemic a substantially more powerful threat to fortune.

International companies that rely on Chinese factories to manufacture their products and rely on Chinese consumers for sales are already warning of costly problems.

Apple, Starbucks and Ikea have temporarily closed stores in China. The malls are deserted, threatening sales of Nike shoes, Under Armor clothing and McDonald's hamburgers. Factories that manufacture cars for General Motors and Toyota are delaying production while waiting for workers to return from the Lunar New Year holiday, which the government has extended to stop the spread of the virus. International airlines, including American, Delta, United, Lufthansa and British Airways, have canceled flights to China.