Sanjay Dutt is ready to star in Munna Bhai 3

After Munna Bhai MBBS and Lagey Raho Munna Bhai, the manufacturers announced that a third delivery would be made soon. However, with more than 14 years of waiting, the creators have not yet brought our favorite character to the screen. However, recently, in an interview, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirmed: “I really want to do Munna Bhai. (Shikara) It was a very exhausting movie because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun movies now. I've been wanting to do Munna Bhai for a long time. Now, finally, we have something I would like to do. "He also added:" Munna Bhai 3 will be with Sanjay (Dutt) and yes, hopefully, they will all be there … I will work on it from 10 (February). We have the right idea but we have to work on that. I can't say how long it will take to do, but I want to do it … wherever I go, people ask me about it. Even at the airport, people keep asking me: when will Munna Bhai come? (laughs) So, we have to do it before people get mad at us! "

We can't wait to see Munna Bhai with Circuit (Arshad Warsi) and his fun ways to correct the system. We hope to hear a little more development about this soon.