Sammy Watkins credits Davante Adams for helping him burn Richard Sherman in the key game in the Super Bowl

As a result, a certain Packer had a great influence on the victory of the Chiefs Super Bowl.

One of the biggest plays before the Chiefs' 31-20 victory in Super Bowl 54 saw Patrick Mahomes connect with Sammy Watkins in a 38-yard win with less than four minutes to play. The capture put the Chiefs within the 10-yard line of the 49ers, and a few plays later, Damien Williams caught a 5-yard pass that would be the lead score.

But it wasn't luck that Watkins was so open in the shot, it was a preparation: Watkins beat 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman off the line to open, but the Chiefs' receiver chose his place, and it was a task that helped him . Shake Sherman from the line.

"I just knew it was one on one to watch a movie," Watkins said when asked about the play. "I just thank (the Green Bay catcher) Davante Adams, because I saw him kill (Sherman) on the internal pitch. Those are just things we work on, and Pat and I connected and it was one of the most important plays in the game ". "

Adams caught nine passes for 138 yards in the loss of the NFC 37-20 championship game, but his impact apparently lasted at Watkins.

In recent weeks, Sherman has been under intense scrutiny of players present and past for their contractual skills and negotiations. Unfortunately for veteran DB, Super Bowl 54 provided another opportunity to throw more spikes in his direction.

Take this as a lesson, kiddos: it is worth studying.