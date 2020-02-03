Russian spy war in the Balkans | Europe

When in March 2018 the news came out Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia may have been poisoned with a nervous agent named Novichok by spies working for the Russian GRU, Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev was alarmed.

Three years earlier, in April 2015, I had been in a comma after being poisoned with an unknown substance. His son and an employee of his company also became ill and were treated in intensive care. Although the Bulgarian authorities opened an investigation into the matter, they closed it in 2016 due to lack of progress.

Feeling that the Skripal case was similar to what happened, Gebrev alerted the Bulgarian authorities. The believed He had been attacked due to his intention to buy a stake in a Bulgarian weapons factory and that Russian GRU agents, potentially linked to a competitor, were involved in his poisoning.

Bulgarian police agencies and the government were slow to respond and so was the prosecution under the leadership of Attorney General Sotir Tsatsarov, who was said to have close relations with his Russian counterpart, Yuri Chaika.

Unlike most other members of the European Union and NATO and the Western Balkans countries Like Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro, Bulgaria refused to expel Russian diplomats for the Skripal case. "In general, these cases are not what they seem to be," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in Brussels at the time.

But now Sofia is changing course. On January 23, 2020, the prosecution under the new attorney general, Ivan Geshev, accused three Russian citizens who were believed to be GRU agents of attempted murder. A day later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. organized a first secretary of the embassy of the Russian Federation, as well as an employee of the trade office to leave the country. He had already expelled another Russian diplomat in October.

A report published in November by the research websites Bellingcat and The Insider reclaimed that one of the GRU agents that was involved in the poisoning of Gebrev was Sergey Fedotov (real name Denis Sergeev), who coordinated the Salisbury hit squad. He had booked a hotel room near Gebrev's office and was caught by security cameras walking in his parking lot.

The revelations surrounding the 2015 incident occur immediately after a series of spy scandals in the Balkans that involved Russian citizens in the past five years. It is no secret that the region has long been a ground for the Kremlin security services.

Although Russia has no troops on the ground, it has fought a war against the West and its influence in the Balkans by other means, from propaganda and misinformation to assistance to nationalist and far-right groups, to selective assassinations.

In October 2016, Montenegrin authorities discovered a plot plotted by Serbian ultranationalists and corrupt security officers to overthrow the Montenegrin government. According to prosecutors, they acted in league with two GRU agents, Eduard Shirokov and Vladimir Popov. Both went sentenced in absentia in May 2019.

Bellingcat and The Insider settled down that "Popov,quot; (real name Vladimir Moiseev) frequently He visited Bulgaria in 2014, possibly preparing for the attack on Emilian Gebrev.

Russian agents also sought to torpedo the efforts of Greece and North Macedonia to resolve their long dispute over the name. In July 2018, weeks after the historic Prespa Agreement was signed to solve the problem, Athens expelled two Russian diplomats for stoking opposition against the agreement in the northern regions. The measure came despite the fact that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had refused to do the same in reaction to the Skripal affair four months earlier.

Almost at the same time, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, pointed a finger to a Greek-Russian businessman for paying Macedonian Slavic nationalists to attack the Prespa agreement.

Russian spies have also generated problems in Serbia, a close partner of Moscow. In November 2019, President Aleksander Vucic accused a former military attaché attached to the Russian embassy of bribing a retired officer to obtain confidential information. He was forced to speak publicly about it after a video of the meeting was posted on YouTube and caused outrage among Serbian audiences.

However, recurring spy scandals are unlikely to disturb Russia's close ties with the region. In general, the Balkan governments believe in the commitment and in recent months all have shown their willingness to maintain close relations with Russia, despite the incidents of espionage.

In February 2019, a few months before being elected Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to Moscow to meet with several senior Russian officials and express their support for close bilateral ties.

Then, in November of last year, North Macedonia held a joint meeting business forum with Russia, headed by Zaev and Aleksei Gruzdev, the Russian vice minister of industry and commerce.

And earlier this year, Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov and President Vucic of Serbia were next to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the TurkStream inauguration Natural gas pipeline in Turkey.

No leader seems interested in increasing the rhetoric against the Kremlin at this time. At a time when French President Emmanuel Macron vociferously advocates a diplomatic reestablishment with Russia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending the Nordstream 2 pipeline, the Balkans have no reason to strain their relations with the Kremlin.

However, a setback against Moscow by security and law enforcement agencies is a fact. Russia has gone too far in its disruptive tactics, with GRU's reckless mentality doing the greatest damage. Undoubtedly, Western states are encouraging local efforts to resist infiltration.

GRU agents will surely continue to roam the neighborhood, but they will be watched closely.

