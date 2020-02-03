Roddy Ricch dethrones Eminem on Billboard 200 with his debut album

Meanwhile, & # 39; When we all fall asleep, where are we going? & # 39; Billie Eilish emerges on this week's list after the great victory of the 18-year-old singer at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eminem You have to return position number 1 on the Billboard 200 list this week to Roddy ricch. The rapper's debut album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," tops the weekly list for the third non-consecutive week after accumulating slightly less than 95,000 equivalent album units in the week ending January 30, according to Nielsen Music.

The return of his record to first place is mainly due to the transmission activity with 92,000 SEA units contributing to his overall total of just under 95,000 units. Meanwhile, only 1,000 units were sold in album sales. In addition, "Please excuse me for being antisocial" marks the first album to top the list for three non-consecutive weeks after Billie eilish We did it in 2019 with "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?"

When dethroned by Roddy, Em's "Music to Be Murdered By" drops to number 2 with 89,000 units. On the other hand, Billie's debut album sees an increase on this week's list thanks to his great victory at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month. "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?", Which is called Album of the Year, jump to number 3 with 62,000 units. In the N. 4, Halsey"Manic" is forced to lower two points with 56,000 units, followed by Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" at number 5. Accumulated 54,000 units.

Mac Miller"Circles" falls to number 6 with 45,000 units, as DababyThe "Kirk" amounts to number 7 with 36,000 units. Behind the rapper's album is Harry Styles& # 39; "Thin line" that moves to number 8 with 33,000 units. MoneyBagg Yo"Time Served" follows in No. 9 with 31,000 units, while Travis Scott (II)leading project group Jackboys closes the top ten with his self-titled album that sold 30,000 units.

Next week, competition for the number 1 spot is expected to be fierce with little Wayne& # 39; Funeral & # 39; and Kesha a.k.a. Ke $ haThe new album "High Road" competes for the place.