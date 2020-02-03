Reference clock: Should Leigh Griffiths have seen red in the Celtic victory at Hamilton? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f11% %MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f12%

The verdict of Dermot Gallagher: he is the only person who will know what his intention was, if he can get out of the way or not. When you lower your foot, you have to lower it somewhere. Is it falling? I don't know, only he knows.





%MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f13% %MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f14% Leigh Griffiths collides with Alex Gogic of Hamilton

%MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f15% %MINIFYHTMLb72d15a32692040a4a016051d079c07f16%

Hamilton's chief, Brian Rice, insists that Leigh Griffiths should have been kicked out in the Celtic 4-1 victory on Sunday, while Dermot Gallagher says only Griffiths will know if the clash was deliberate.

The game was goalless when Hoops striker seemed to place his foot on the prone body of defender Sam Woods, who got a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh.

After Marios Ogkmpoe opened the scoring for the home team, Accies dropped to 10 men when 17-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton was fired for a "last man,quot; pull on Griffiths.

Odsonne Edouard leveled from the rear free kick with the league leaders finally taking the points.

1:00 Highlights of the Scottish Premier League when the Celtic leaders traveled to Hamilton Highlights of the Scottish Premier League when the Celtic leaders traveled to Hamilton

Rice, who sat on the stand fulfilling the first of his five-game ban for violating the betting rules, said: "I don't think there is any debate that it was a red card for Leigh Griffiths.

“There is no debate. But my opinion doesn't matter and the only person whose opinion is important is the referee and called him the way he has seen it, so we move on.

"You can look at it and say you made a mistake or you can look at it and say you did it right, but in my humble opinion I don't think there is any debate."

Leigh Griffiths and Alex Gogic clash with Sam Woods on the floor

"A great decision by the referee changed the game." "My boys fought heroically.

“With 1-0 everything we worked was good, I felt good and I felt it was very hard how it ended.

“Celtic finished with seven attacking players of real quality. But the biggest turning point is definitely the arbitration decision. One decision led to another, but it's just my opinion. ”

Reference clock: & # 39; Only Griffiths will know & # 39;

Leigh Griffiths applauds fans after Celtic's victory at Hamilton

Speaking on Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gave his verdict on the Griffiths incident.

"Griffiths is the only person who will know what his intention was, if he can get out of the way or not," Gallager said. Sky sports news.

"When he lowers his foot, he has to lower it somewhere. Is he falling? I don't know, only he knows."

Gallagher also spoke about the decision to expel Hamilton, saying the referee had no choice but to fire the defender.

"The referee has no other option here because at the moment Griffiths turns, he has control of the ball."

"Hamilton hugs him and knocks him down. It's a red card."