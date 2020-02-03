Rebel Wilson roasts the royal family and burns the BAFTA for lack of female nominees while presenting the award for best director

Rebel Wilson stole the show this weekend at the BAFTA when he presented the Best Director award. The Australian actress and comedian made the audience laugh while roasting the royal family and then suffered a serious burn against the BAFTAs for their lack of nominees in the category.

Wilson opened his speech saying "Good evening,quot; to the distinguished guests and those who do not identify as that, and then went directly to a joke about the venue of the awards ceremony: Royal Albert Hall.

"It's really great to be here at the Royal Andrew – real Harry, no, I'm sorry – Royal Phil – ah, in this place of the royal palace," said Wilson, while the camera cut off Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Wilson joked about the gift portfolios that BAFTAs delivered this year as part of their drive towards sustainability, rather than traditional luxury gift bags. Wilson joked that his nickname for his vagina is "gift wallet," and that he may earn the best original score at the later party.

According to The Guardian, gift wallets are made of recycled plastic and full of gift cards. In addition to gift wallets, BAFTAs also banned single-use plastic at the event and encouraged attendees to consider their red carpet clothes. Wilson said she participated in sustainability efforts and noted that her own dress was made of recycled material.

"The red one is from that one time I didn't win Miss Australia, and the black one is from a funeral that I attended for the feature film Cats"Said Wilson, who starred in the box office bomb.

Everyone can go home, Rebel Wilson has won the #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/S3xm0GB4Vp – Jess Long (@JessCiara) February 2, 2020

Wilson also noticed how strange it was Cats She was not nominated for any awards, and also pointed out how the bronze mask BAFTA trophy would be an "excellent way to avoid contracting coronavirus."

Wilson's biggest laugh during the speech came when he presented the nominees for the Best Director award: Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (the Irish), Todd Phillips (jester), Quentin Tarintino (Once upon a time … in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

"I see the exceptional and bold talent nominated in this category and I don't think I can do what they do," Rebel Wilson joked. "Honestly, I just don't have the balls."



