Rebel Wilson becomes real about publicly naming her sexual abusers

Instagram

Speaking at the Inspiring Women's Lunch of the Australian Open, the actress of & # 39; Isn & # 39; t It Romantic & # 39; She hopes to inspire women to speak and advocate for themselves.

Up News Info –

Rebel Wilson he is not comfortable getting out the men who sexually abused her.

The "Perfect tone"The actress has talked about sexual harassment in Hollywood in the past, previously tweeting about a man in a" position of power "who requested sexual acts in 2017.

%MINIFYHTML7722d7be2f9848c656070b4ea8646b8e11% %MINIFYHTML7722d7be2f9848c656070b4ea8646b8e12%

However, speaking at the Inspiring Women's Lunch of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 31, he confessed that he is not at ease with the idea of ​​"destroying people's lives" by naming them publicly.

"Obviously, I found cases of sexual harassment and never publicly mentioned the men involved," Rebel said in his speech, according to Herald Sun.

She continued explaining: "You have this strange feeling: & # 39; Well, technically, it wasn't that bad. Is it worth destroying people's lives? & # 39;".

According to reports, the actress also spoke about a stalker that the police had to "remove" from the courts during her defamation action against Bauer Media, after she arrived with flowers intended for the actress.

"(He) said he had made me a room on his farm and that he was going to lock me there, and that he would love him," Rebel said.

"Hustle"Star chose to speak publicly about these experiences at the Australian Open event, as he hoped to inspire women to speak and" advocate "for themselves.