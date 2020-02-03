Rapper Pras criticized for not paying child support despite owning the $ 10 million watch collection!

The former member of Fugees, Pras, is being criticized by both the media and fans after it was revealed that the rapper owns a collection of watches worth $ 10 million, but has not yet paid more than $ 127,000 in support childish.

According to court documents, Pras admitted the value of his impressive watch collection at Manhattan Family Court.

"This past year has been a very difficult year for me, and I have hit the wall," Pras told the judge. He did not have a lawyer present and was represented in court.

Page Six reports that Pras stopped paying its monthly payments of $ 4,800 to Severiano in November 2018.

Pras told the judge that he was late with payments because the feds seized $ 74 million of his money when they filed criminal charges against him.

“I want to apologize to Angela and my son. [..] I want to rectify this as soon as possible. ” He is trying to get the federal defrosts his money to pay him.