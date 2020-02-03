R. Kelly is criticized for interpreting the victim after missing the court date for this painful reason.

Unexpected complications in the health of R. Kelly prevented the dishonest R,amp;B legend from attending the court earlier last week.

The artist "I think I can fly,quot; had a hernia, which required immediate surgery, and was admitted to North Shore Hospital to receive treatment.

According to one of the music celebrity's lawyers, Shady Yassin, Kelly was not in very good condition during his last meeting at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, as the singer was limping and did not have enough time to recover from the situation. surgery, which left him with three large stomach incisions.

Details about the singer's state of health had been previously delivered to the court for his legal defense in September, and it seems that Kelly suffered not only hernia but also anxiety and numbness in his limbs.

Steve Greenberg, another of Kelly's lawyers, has also stated that his client had scheduled pain medications after surgery, and his prison medical staff examined the numbness of his limbs.

The legendary singer's problems with his hands could be the result of nerve damage.

In addition, Yassin also explained that Kelly was trying to be positive while behind bars, and that she spent her time taking meditation classes and participating in church activities.

Reportedly, the singer was trying to deal with the effects of negative publicity and has also expressed the desire to have a closer relationship with his children.

One person said this about the news: “Wow. Is anyone surprised that he is the victim? Sexually violent antisocial / narcissistic classic predator. Without empathy Without regard. "

Another critic hit him: “Classic. A reminder for all battered women. Even if an abuser has a whole world pointing the finger, it still wouldn't change. So what are the chances of a woman changing a man?

A third commenter said: “I hope justice prevails for its victims. If only Aaliyah were alive to see this movement doing a wonderful job knocking down the monster. So sad that it all comes down to greed and money. All undercover, trying to keep their jobs in their camp, the settlement lawyer … all getting money from him. "

Kelly will have a busy schedule in court this year.



