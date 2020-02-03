Queen Elizabeth shows subtle support for Harry and Meghan after leaving

Geoff Robinson / Shutterstock
There are no resentments here!
Weekend, Queen Elizabeth II proved that she and her grandson Prince Harry they are still on good terms following their and Meghan markleThe actual departure from last month. Paying tribute to the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex, his majesty put on a Canadian snowflake brooch while attending a morning service in Sandringham.
While this special piece of jewelry was given to him by the former Canadian Governor General David Johnston In 2017, his decision to use it in the wake of Harry and Meghan's unprecedented decision to withdraw from their royal duties seems to be a touching and subtle gesture for the couple.
This is not the first time that Queen Elizabeth expresses her good wishes to the new parents. After meeting with Harry, Prince William Y The prince Charles To create "viable solutions,quot; for the 35-year-old man as he moves his new role outside the royal family, she issued a statement and presented the new royal framework.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," he said in a statement in January. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."
His statement continued: "Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."
Part of the new game plan also included a new title for William, who is now the High Commissioner Lord of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. According to the Royal U.K. website, "The role of the High Commissioner Lord is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long tradition of appointing a High Commissioner Lord originated in the latter part of the 16th century."
Like his grandmother, William also showed that there are no signs of tension between him and his brother in the BAFTA 2020. After Margot Robbie made a #Megxit reference by accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in Brad Pitton behalf of the duke, whom he also joined Kate Middleton, appeared in a good mood.
Margot said: "Oh, and he says, um, he's going to name this Harry, because he's so excited to bring this to the United States with him … His words are not mine!"
Brad's joke was met with a roar of laughter from the crowd, including the Duke and Duchess. The cameras focused on William and Kate and showed laughter and applause to the actress.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.