Pucker for Valentine's Day with these stunning lip products

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
In case you forgot it, Valentine's Day is only 11 days away! It came up fast, right? But what do you do if you don't feel like your most kissable being?
Gather, buttercup, because we cover you with a handful of lip treats that will make your pout in perfect condition. There is a fan favorite night lip treatment that sold out so quickly in its limited edition edition, that the brand brought it back permanently. And a lip scrub that will remove all the small dry patches that like to hang out around the mouth during the cold winter months. Do you want a life-changing lip balm, a swelling lip mask or a highly moisturizing anti-aging lip color that lasts all night? Yes, we have them too.
So, whether you're kissing with your beloved on V Day or want to feel glamorous, say goodbye to your dry lips by buying the products below!
Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy
Fans of Kopari coconut offerings already know they have the products, and this favorite cult lip treatment is no exception. It does not contain oil, it is formulated with squalene derived from olives, shea butter and coconut oil (of course) so that your lips are perfectly hydrated. Get one of the tinted shades to get a touch of color when you want to use it alone, or put it under your lipstick. It can also be used as a glow for eyes or cheeks, if you feel like it.
Color Block High Impact Lipstick
The clean beauty that is realized is totally one thing, and this lipstick is a living test. With four times the pigment of her previous lipsticks, Ilia has perfected her formula to offer a powerful and handmade custom color in a variety of shades that look stunning and durable, but also nourish her lips with organic castor seed oil. We love this intense red, but there are also beautiful nude and pink tones to choose from.
Matte Moisturizing Lip Color
No, you are not going crazy: you are seeing the words "matte,quot; and "moisturizing,quot; together in the name of this lipstick. But it is not a fake. This lipstick is semi matt, which translates roughly as "drier than a cream, but not so dry that you feel that your lips are going to fall from your face." Shea butter, coconut oil and grapeseed oil provide hydration, while blurry powder and bamboo-derived pigment contain the pretty touch of semi-matt color. The result? Dull lips that won't even know they use color.
