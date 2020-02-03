Prince William listens to all of us Prince Harry's joke of Brad Pitt

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for SBIFF
Prince William Y Kate Middleton have the best sense of humor
On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA 2020 and enjoyed celebrating the achievements of the year in cinema. But apart from Kate's stunning Alexander McQueen dress and seeing the couple being adorable together, the best moment of the night was definitely her reaction to Brad Pittjoke about Prince Harry Y Meghan markle during his acceptance speech.
Unable to attend the awards ceremony due to family obligations, the Oscar-nominated actor's award for Best Supporting Actor was accepted on his behalf by his Once upon a time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie. After reading his speech, he thanked the OUATIH team and director Quentin TarantinoMargot said: "Oh, and he says, um, he's going to call this Harry, because he's so excited to bring this back to the United States with him … His words are not mine!"
Brad's #Megxit joke was met with a roar of laughter from the crowd, including the duke and duchess. Once Margot finished reading the speech, the cameras watched William and Kate, who was seen laughing and applauding the actress.
#Megxit was not the only relevant issue that received recognition in its speech. To begin with, he made a humorous reference about Brexit, which he hilariously compared to his 2016 separation from Angelina Jolie.
"Start by saying," Hi, Britain, I heard you just let go. Welcome to the club. I wish you the best with the divorce agreement. "Blah blah blah."
This is not the first time Brad kills him with his acceptance speech this award season. At the 2020 Golden Globes, he said: "I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't. Because, any woman I am with them says I'm dating," he joked. "It would be uncomfortable,quot;.
Also mocked his OUATIH co-star Leonardo Dicaprio referencing your movie Titanic: "I also have to thank my partner in the crime, LDC … I wouldn't be here without you, man, I still thank you, I would have shared the raft, oh, man."
For his speech at the SAG 2020 Awards, he made another epic reference to his love life with a Tinder joke. Looking at his SAG Award, he said: "I have to add this to my Tinder profile." After receiving tons of laughs with that joke, Brad continued: "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big exaggeration."
Later in the night, Brad won the Internet with an adorable moment behind the scenes. He was seen watching ex Jennifer Aniston He receives his SAG award for the outstanding performance of an actress in a dramatic series on a monitor. And, to make the moment even more beautiful, he had the biggest smile on his face and watched The morning show Star's speech with the most adorable look on his face.
With our fingers crossed we have another incredible moment of acceptance speech by Brad Pitt at the Oscars 2020!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.