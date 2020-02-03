Prince William listens to all of us Prince Harry's joke of Brad Pitt

Prince William Y Kate Middleton have the best sense of humor

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA 2020 and enjoyed celebrating the achievements of the year in cinema. But apart from Kate's stunning Alexander McQueen dress and seeing the couple being adorable together, the best moment of the night was definitely her reaction to Brad Pittjoke about Prince Harry Y Meghan markle during his acceptance speech.

Unable to attend the awards ceremony due to family obligations, the Oscar-nominated actor's award for Best Supporting Actor was accepted on his behalf by his Once upon a time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie. After reading his speech, he thanked the OUATIH team and director Quentin TarantinoMargot said: "Oh, and he says, um, he's going to call this Harry, because he's so excited to bring this back to the United States with him … His words are not mine!"

Brad's #Megxit joke was met with a roar of laughter from the crowd, including the duke and duchess. Once Margot finished reading the speech, the cameras watched William and Kate, who was seen laughing and applauding the actress.