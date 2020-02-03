Preview of the match – Birm & # 39; ham vs Coventry

%MINIFYHTMLc316dde8ec5c2742f7691399ab4e645211% %MINIFYHTMLc316dde8ec5c2742f7691399ab4e645212%





Pep Clotet will be without Scott Hogan

News and team statistics for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday between Birmingham and Coventry.

Team news

Birmingham He will not have the new signing of Scott Hogan for his replay of the FA Cup with Coventry. Hogan scored his club debut with the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

However, the 27-year-old is not eligible to face the Sky Blues, as it was signed by Aston Villa after the first draw was played.

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet is likely to make changes at his side, regardless of Friday's game in Bristol City in mind.

Coventry & # 39; welcomed & # 39; to Birmingham in St Andrew’s, but the teams will play again on Tuesday’s replay

Coventry Manager Mark Robins also does not have a loan firm for the clash between the landlord and the tenant in St Andrew's. Ryan Giles made the change of the Wolves on the side of the Premier League on the day of the transfer deadline, even though Robins had said hours earlier that he did not expect to make any signings.

The 20-year-old was not registered in time to appear at Bristol Rovers over the weekend and is ruled out against Birmingham because he already participated in the FA Cup this season while he was in Shrewsbury.

Striker Amadou Bakayoko could have a rare start if Robins decides to make changes, and the promotion of League One remains a priority.

Opta statistics

Birmingham City did not win in three games against Coventry in all competitions (D2 L1), from a 1-0 victory in August 2011 in the Championship.

Before their goalless draw in the fourth round, the previous three FA Cup ties between Birmingham and Coventry had produced 16 goals.

Birmingham has lost its last four FA Cup reps, winning one in January 2012 against Wolves.

Coventry has won its last four FA Cup reps, winning reps in the second and third round of this season.

Birmingham has progressed from 12 of its last 13 FA Cup draws against lower league opponents, failing only against Huddersfield Town in the third round in 2007-08.